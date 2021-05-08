Delighted Hull FC boss hails "outstanding" Challenge Cup win over Wigan Warriors

Hull FC's Chris Satae on the charge (TONY JOHNSON)

The Airlie Birds prospered 20-10 as they ruined their opponents’ 100 per cent winning start to the season and marched into the semi-finals.

Prop Chris Satae scored two tries as Hull built up a 16-4 lead and - when Dom Manfredi responded in the 78th minute - Adam Swift raced 70m for their third score with the final play of a bruising quarter-final.

“I’m really proud of the performance,” said Hodgson, whose side had pushed Wigan close but lost 16-14 in Super League last week.

“We had a few players unavailable and we had some adversity in the week, too, with players being banned.

“We had to change our rotations a bit as we were a bit thin on props with Brad Fash suspended and Scott Taylor, Josh Bowden and Masi Matongo injured.

“But Chris was just phenomenal. He is such a big body.

“I thought he was outstanding. He got our sets rolling and we got joy off the back of his play-the-balls.

Hull FC's Adam Swiuft touches down spectacularly. (TONY JOHNSON)

“He played strong as did Ligi (Sao), Jordan Lane, Manu Ma’u, Danny Houghton…”

However, it was Hull’s defensive application that was perhaps most impressive.

“It has to be against Wigan,” added Hodgson, after he saw his squad - knocked out at this stage by Wigan last year - produce such a steely effort.

“They just don’t go away. But the boys enjoyed the grind of that.

Hull FC's Chris Satae scores his second try. (TONY JOHNSON)

“Thankfully we put enough in to get the victory.

“We learned some lessons from the loss against Wigan last week and we had to be better. We were.

“We spoke about making a memory today to get us to where we want to be.

“I don’t care who we get in the semis and thankfully we have a nine day turnaround now until our next game.”

Hull FC captain Marc Sneyd lines up a kick. (TONY JOHNSON)

Hull were duly drawn against Super League champions St Helens with Castleford Tigers - who defeated Salford Red Devils 19-18 after Golden Point extra-time in the second quarter-final today - up against Warrington Wolves for a place at Wembley.

Both ties will be played on Saturday June 5.