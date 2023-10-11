England captain George Williams sees ban doubled following frivolous appeal
The Warrington Wolves half-back, who replaced Sam Tomkins as captain in the wake of the 2022 World Cup, was handed a one-game ban for a shoulder charge in Warrington Wolves’ play-off defeat to St Helens.
Williams appealed against the suspension but his challenge has been deemed as frivolous by the RFL, meaning the 28-year-old will now sit out the first two matches of the series against Tonga.
The ban means England are without their poster boy for the games in St Helens and Huddersfield.
Williams will be free from suspension for the final Test at Headingley on November 4.
The untimely suspension leaves England boss Shaun Wane looking for a new captain for the start of the three-Test series.
Wane will name his 24-man squad on Monday following the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.