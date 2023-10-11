All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals

England captain George Williams sees ban doubled following frivolous appeal

England captain George Williams must sit out the first two Tests against Tonga after seeing his original ban doubled on appeal.
By James O'Brien
Published 11th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The Warrington Wolves half-back, who replaced Sam Tomkins as captain in the wake of the 2022 World Cup, was handed a one-game ban for a shoulder charge in Warrington Wolves’ play-off defeat to St Helens.

Williams appealed against the suspension but his challenge has been deemed as frivolous by the RFL, meaning the 28-year-old will now sit out the first two matches of the series against Tonga.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ban means England are without their poster boy for the games in St Helens and Huddersfield.

Most Popular
George Williams will only be available for the final Test against Tonga. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)George Williams will only be available for the final Test against Tonga. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
George Williams will only be available for the final Test against Tonga. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Williams will be free from suspension for the final Test at Headingley on November 4.

The untimely suspension leaves England boss Shaun Wane looking for a new captain for the start of the three-Test series.

Wane will name his 24-man squad on Monday following the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

Related topics:George WilliamsEnglandShaun WaneWarrington WolvesSt HelensSam TomkinsRFLWigan Warriors