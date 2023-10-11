England captain George Williams sees ban doubled following frivolous appeal

England captain George Williams must sit out the first two Tests against Tonga after seeing his original ban doubled on appeal.

The Warrington Wolves half-back, who replaced Sam Tomkins as captain in the wake of the 2022 World Cup, was handed a one-game ban for a shoulder charge in Warrington Wolves’ play-off defeat to St Helens.

Williams appealed against the suspension but his challenge has been deemed as frivolous by the RFL, meaning the 28-year-old will now sit out the first two matches of the series against Tonga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban means England are without their poster boy for the games in St Helens and Huddersfield.

George Williams will only be available for the final Test against Tonga. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Williams will be free from suspension for the final Test at Headingley on November 4.

The untimely suspension leaves England boss Shaun Wane looking for a new captain for the start of the three-Test series.