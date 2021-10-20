Every off-contract Super League and NRL player still available for 2022 season

Plenty of deals have been confirmed in recent weeks but there are still numerous players from Super League and the NRL without a club for 2022.
Several Super League free agents have secured deals in recent weeks but there still remain some big names without a confirmed destination for next year. In the NRL, a host of players are yet to secure their futures which could leave them looking overseas.
Below is the current list of players from both Super League and the NRL yet to sign a confirmed contract for 2022.
Super League
Castleford Tigers: Jesse Sene-Lefao
Huddersfield Giants: Olly Ashall-Bott
Leeds Rhinos: Luke Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell
Salford Red Devils: Ata Hingano, Krisnan Inu
St Helens: Josh Eaves, Kevin Naiqama
Wakefield Trinity: Alex Walker, Kyle Wood
NRL
Brisbane Broncos: Richard Kennar, Danny Levi, Isaiah Tass, Ben Te'o, Joshua James
Canberra Raiders: Caleb Aekins, Matt Frawley, Siliva Havili, Albert Hopoate, Dunamis Lui, Ata Mariota (1 year player option), Darby Medlyn, Sam Williams
Canterbury Bulldogs: Christian Crichton, Tyrone Harding, Ofahiki Ogden, Chris Patolo, Kurt Picken, Dylan Napa, Lachlan Lewis, Sione Katoa, Dean Britt, Chris Smith, James Roumanos, Brad Deitz, Watson Heleta, Falakiko Manu
Cronulla Sharks: Will Chambers, Jackson Ferris, Nene Macdonald, Billy Magoulias, Kyle Patterson, Aiden Tolman, Daniel Vasquez
Gold Coast Titans: Darius Farmer, Alofi'ana Khan-Pereira, Tyrone Peachey, Jonus Pearson, Tristan Powell, Mitch Rein, Sam Stone, Treymain Spry, Jai Whitbread
Manly Sea Eagles: Sione Fainu, Zac Saddler, Dylan Walker
Melbourne Storm: Ryley Jacks, Judda Turahui
Newcastle Knights: Phoenix Crossland, Tex Hoy, Jack Johns, Edrick Lee, Chris Randall, Enari Tuala
New Zealand Warriors: Tom Ale, Jackson Frei, Jyris Glamuzina, Sean O'Sullivan, Isaiah Vagana
North Queensland Cowboys: Michael Bell, Shane Wright
Parramatta Eels: Samuel Hughes, Michael Oldfield, Jordan Rankin, Nathaniel Roache, Ray Stone
Penrith Panthers: Brendan Hands (1 year club option), Shannon Harris, Tyrone May, Jaeman Salmon