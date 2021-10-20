Every off-contract Super League and NRL player still available for 2022 season

Rugby league clubs are keeping busy on the recruitment front as they continue to strengthen their squads for the 2022 campaign.

By Ben McKenna
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 12:08 pm
SUPER LEAGUE: There are still players without a confirmed club for 2022. Picture: Getty Images.

Plenty of deals have been confirmed in recent weeks but there are still numerous players from Super League and the NRL without a club for 2022.

Several Super League free agents have secured deals in recent weeks but there still remain some big names without a confirmed destination for next year. In the NRL, a host of players are yet to secure their futures which could leave them looking overseas.

Below is the current list of players from both Super League and the NRL yet to sign a confirmed contract for 2022.

Super League

Castleford Tigers: Jesse Sene-Lefao

Huddersfield Giants: Olly Ashall-Bott

Leeds Rhinos: Luke Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell

Salford Red Devils: Ata Hingano, Krisnan Inu

St Helens: Josh Eaves, Kevin Naiqama

Wakefield Trinity: Alex Walker, Kyle Wood

NRL

Brisbane Broncos: Richard Kennar, Danny Levi, Isaiah Tass, Ben Te'o, Joshua James

Canberra Raiders: Caleb Aekins, Matt Frawley, Siliva Havili, Albert Hopoate, Dunamis Lui, Ata Mariota (1 year player option), Darby Medlyn, Sam Williams

Canterbury Bulldogs: Christian Crichton, Tyrone Harding, Ofahiki Ogden, Chris Patolo, Kurt Picken, Dylan Napa, Lachlan Lewis, Sione Katoa, Dean Britt, Chris Smith, James Roumanos, Brad Deitz, Watson Heleta, Falakiko Manu

Cronulla Sharks: Will Chambers, Jackson Ferris, Nene Macdonald, Billy Magoulias, Kyle Patterson, Aiden Tolman, Daniel Vasquez

Gold Coast Titans: Darius Farmer, Alofi'ana Khan-Pereira, Tyrone Peachey, Jonus Pearson, Tristan Powell, Mitch Rein, Sam Stone, Treymain Spry, Jai Whitbread

Manly Sea Eagles: Sione Fainu, Zac Saddler, Dylan Walker

Melbourne Storm: Ryley Jacks, Judda Turahui

Newcastle Knights: Phoenix Crossland, Tex Hoy, Jack Johns, Edrick Lee, Chris Randall, Enari Tuala

New Zealand Warriors: Tom Ale, Jackson Frei, Jyris Glamuzina, Sean O'Sullivan, Isaiah Vagana

North Queensland Cowboys: Michael Bell, Shane Wright

Parramatta Eels: Samuel Hughes, Michael Oldfield, Jordan Rankin, Nathaniel Roache, Ray Stone

Penrith Panthers: Brendan Hands (1 year club option), Shannon Harris, Tyrone May, Jaeman Salmon

