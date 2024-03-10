Featherstone Rovers stun Wakefield Trinity in thrilling derby to complete Challenge Cup sixth round line-up

Gareth Gale's 60-metre breakaway try settled a throwback tie in a Post Office Road mud bath.

Wakefield had overturned a 10-0 half-time deficit to force extra time but were unable to find a winner in the first derby between the rivals since 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gale opened the scoring and Connor Wynne extended Featherstone's lead before Trinity hit back through Oliver Pratt and Romain Franco.

Rovers' reward for holding their nerve in golden point is a place alongside the 12 Super League clubs in round six.

Halifax Panthers joined their West Yorkshire rivals in the last 16 after ending York Acorn's historic Challenge Cup run.

Amateur club Acorn – appearing in the fifth round for the first time in their history – limited their Championship hosts to 22 first-half points but were overpowered in the final 40 minutes as Fax completed a 62-6 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Gee scored a hat-trick and there were doubles for Joe Keyes and Zack McComb, while Ben Tibbs, Ben Kavanagh, Ryan Lannon and Louis Jouffret also crossed for the home side.

Featherstone celebrate their win over Wakefield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Acorn scored a deserved consolation try late on through captain Ant Chilton.

On Saturday, Batley Bulldogs overturned an 8-0 half-time deficit to beat Widnes Vikings and make it back-to-back round six appearances.

Joe Lyons scored the only try of the first half before Batley scored 18 unanswered points thanks to converted efforts from Kieran Buchanan, David Gibbons and Luke Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Gregson went over late on for the hosts but Widnes ran out of time as the Bulldogs saw out an 18-14 victory.

Wakefield Trinity's Oliver Pratt celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Sheffield Eagles secured their place in the last 16 with a hard-fought 14-12 win at Swinton Lions.

The Eagles were 6-4 down at half-time after responding to Gavin Bennion's early try through Bayley Liu.

Kris Welham and Ben Jones-Bishop scored to put Sheffield in control, only for Rhys Williams to set up a nervy finish.