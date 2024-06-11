'He brings excitement': Castleford Tigers reward Tex Hoy with long-term deal
The Australian full-back linked up with Castleford in April following his release by Hull FC and has helped the struggling Tigers pick up five points from as many games.
Hoy initially joined Craig Lingard's side on a season-long deal but will now stay at Wheldon Road until at least the end of 2026.
Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “You can see in the first few games what Tex is capable of. He brings excitement to what we can do in attack.
"There is still a lot of growth in Tex. A lot of it is just making sure that he is happy around the place and I think him committing to us shows that. What we're trying to build here is something he wants to be part of so we’re pleased with it."
