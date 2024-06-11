Tex Hoy has earned a two-year deal after a positive start to life at Castleford Tigers.

The Australian full-back linked up with Castleford in April following his release by Hull FC and has helped the struggling Tigers pick up five points from as many games.

Hoy initially joined Craig Lingard's side on a season-long deal but will now stay at Wheldon Road until at least the end of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “You can see in the first few games what Tex is capable of. He brings excitement to what we can do in attack.