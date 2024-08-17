Hull FC's season plumbed new depths in the opening game of Magic Weekend to leave the club in serious danger of finishing bottom of Super League for the first time.

A second defeat of the year against London Broncos means that only points difference separates the basement dwellers with five rounds remaining.

The Black and Whites did not just lose at Elland Road, they were hammered by a Broncos side that have beaten only one other team all year.

Simon Grix's men lacked any kind of attacking shape and were simply outenthused by a group of players who are treating this season as if it could be their last at the top level following the introduction of a new grading system.

It may well be the case, in a London jersey at least after the capital club were given an initial ranking of 24th by IMG.

The Broncos were consigned to relegation before a ball had been kicked in 2024 but they are threatening to create an awkward scenario where they go down despite finishing above Hull.

The Black and Whites are playing like a team that know they are immune from relegation, which is not a good look for the sport.

If anything sums up their wretched season, it was Herman Ese'ese missing the end of the game because he had already gone down the tunnel thinking it was over, only for Denive Balmforth to be shown a yellow card for an incident in backplay on the final hooter.

Josh Rourke celebrates scoring the opening try with Will Lovell. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Should Hull go on to claim the wooden spoon, which is looking increasingly likely, they can have no complaints.

After surviving an early scare when Jack Charles failed to take in Jed Cartwright's offload with the tryline begging, in-form full-back Josh Rourke dummied his way over out wide to open the scoring for London.

Lewis Martin finished Morgan Smith's kick to the corner to get Hull on the board but they lost Carlos Tuimavave and Jack Walker to injury in a double blow, putting extra strain on a battered and bruised squad.

It got worse for the creaking Black and Whites when the Broncos scored an early contender for try of the weekend.

Lewis Martin touches down for Hull. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Rourke claimed Oli Leyland's high kick and got away an improbable offload around his back in a tight space before Hull old boy Hakim Miloudi got his hands free to put Jack Campagnolo over.

London dug deep on their own line to keep their lead intact going into the interval and extended it by two early in the second half courtesy of a Leyland penalty.

Cartwright bombed a glorious chance as the Black and Whites chased the game before Leyland slotted over another two points from a penalty and added a drop goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Rourke outjumped Charles to claim Campagnolo's high kick and make his a double but London were not done yet, Leyland finishing a powerful break by Emmanuel Waine to complete the scoring.

London celebrate on an afternoon to remember at Elland Road. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Balmforth was sin-binned for a late challenge in the dying seconds to round off another miserable afternoon for Hull.

Hull FC: Walker, Barron, Tuimavave, Briscoe, Martin, Charles, Smith, Ese'ese, Lane, Sao, Chamberlain, Cartwright, Aydin. Substitutes: Fash, Jebson, Balmforth, Eseh.

Tries: Martin (10)

Goals: Charles 0/1

London Broncos: Rourke, Kershaw, Bassett, Natoli, Miloudi, Campagnolo, O Leyland, Kennedy, Davis, Butler, Lovell, Adebiyi, Stock. Substitutes: Waine, Bienek, Tison, Jones.

Tries: Rourke (7, 74), Campagnolo (25), Leyland (77)

Goals: Leyland 6/6

Drop goal: Leyland (71)