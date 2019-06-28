Hull FC's Joe Westerman SLAPS dislocated knee back in place and carries on playing

Have your say

HULL FC boss Lee Radford played down Joe Westerman’s remarkable feat- playing on after putting his own dislocated kneecap back into place during tonight’s derby - insisting it’s a regular occurrence.

The former England loose forward stunned TV viewers with his brave antics against Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park.

After seeing his right kneecap pop out when taking in a carry, Westerman - clearly in pain and lying prone on the pitch - did not wait for the physios.

Instead, he just continuously slapped at it himself until it finally went back into place.

If that was not brave enough, the 29-year-old ex-Castleford Tigers star then got up and jogged over to take his place in the scrum.

Hull were trailing 12-10 in the 77th minute when the incident happened but Radford said: “He does that every fortnight.

“It has genuinely come out on numerous occasions - he needs some ligaments in there somewhere.

“It’s a gladiator sport and we had no interchanges left so he stayed out there.”

The Hull coach joked: “We conceded the last try though so I told him he should have come off.”

FC conceded a late try to Matt Parcell to eventually lose out 18-10.