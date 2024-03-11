Hull FC suffer fresh suspension blow as St Helens lose star man for Leeds Rhinos trip
The prop has received a grade D charge for making contact with the head of former Hull front-rower Chris Satae in Saturday's defeat at Catalans Dragons, a challenge that earned him a yellow card at the time.
Ashworth will sit out Saturday's game against Leigh Leopards and the Good Friday derby at Hull KR, as well as the Challenge Cup sixth round.
The ex-Huddersfield Giants forward becomes the sixth Hull player to receive a ban in just four rounds.
Hull were without 13 players in Perpignan and lost Matty Russell, Jack Walker and Danny Houghton to injury, although Franklin Pele, Liam Sutcliffe and Jack Brown are poised to return this weekend after completing suspensions.
St Helens centre Mark Percival was the only other player banned by the match review panel following his red card against Salford Red Devils, meaning he will miss Friday's trip to Leeds Rhinos.
Percival has been charged with grade D head contact but received two games to Ashworth's three after the Hull man’s offence was deemed more serious.
Huddersfield back-rower Jack Murchie and Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson received £250 fines for head contact and dangerous contact respectively.
