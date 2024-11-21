Hull FC supremo Richie Myler backs new owners for success following 'vital' takeover deal

Richie Myler views the impending takeover as "fundamentally vital" for Hull FC in their quest to climb Super League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites finished joint bottom this year to continue their gradual slide down the table since last reaching the play-offs in 2020.

But there is fresh optimism at the MKM Stadium after Yorkshire businessmen Andrew Thirkill and David Hood agreed a deal with Adam Pearson for a full takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have struggled financially in the wake of the Covid pandemic but are looking forward to a brighter future under the new owners, who have a combined wealth of £500million.

"It's massive for everybody involved with the club," said director of rugby Myler.

"It's fundamentally vital, to be fair. There's no shying away from the fact that the club has been in a tough spot for many years.

"If we're going to restore the club back to its former glory, it has to have investment. You can't operate in a sport like this without it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirkill, whose daughter Stephanie is Myler's partner, will replace Pearson as Hull's chairman when the takeover is rubberstamped.

Hull FC have a new look under the leadership of Richie Myler. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Myler has backed Thirkill to thrive at the top of a rugby league organisation alongside Hood.

"He's a very, very successful businessman," said Myler. "He's a proud man and does things the right way.

"Both of those individuals have been extremely successful in the business world. They'll take that mantra straight into this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything those guys have touched has been a success and there's no reason why this won't be the same. That's the exciting thing for the business and the club."

John Cartwright has been charged with reviving Hull's fortunes on the field. (Photo: Hull FC)

Hull head into 2025 with a fresh look from top to bottom as John Cartwright prepares to lead a revamped squad into a new era.

The immediate objective is to turn the MKM Stadium into an uncomfortable venue for visiting teams.

"He's got a presence and will hold people accountable," said Myler on Cartwright. "That's something we haven't had for a while now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If every single team comes to us next year and knows they've been in an absolute dogfight, that to me is success.

"You don't win every game in rugby league but if we can change that perception, we'll win a lot more games than we lose and will give ourselves a fighting chance in every game.