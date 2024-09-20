Simon Grix has stressed that avoiding the wooden spoon would do nothing to paper over the cracks of a disastrous season for Hull FC.

The Black and Whites are in danger of finishing bottom of Super League for the first time ahead of Saturday's final game against Catalans Dragons, although they will have the benefit of knowing what is required following London Broncos' away clash with Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Should they avoid the wooden spoon on points difference or otherwise, there would be no sense of relief for Grix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Everyone should want to avoid the bottom but it doesn't matter which way you paint the picture, we're bottom two," said the interim boss.

"Whether it's second bottom or bottom, we're splitting hairs over how you judge your season."

Hull have suffered their customary late-season collapse after showing flashes of improvement in the early months of Grix's reign.

The Black and Whites bring the curtain down on a miserable campaign fresh from conceding 126 points in two games to extend their losing run to eight matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grix has called on his battered and broken squad to show some pride for departing pair Danny Houghton and Carlos Tuimavave in their farewell game at the MKM Stadium.

Hull FC have endured a nightmare season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I've got mixed emotions," said Grix.

"I'm looking forward to a period of review and seeing what we could have done better in trying circumstances.

"The drive for me this week is around our effort for the people that are leaving.

"In terms of the league position we haven't had a heap to play for for a while but we can show how much we respect and value Danny Houghton and Carlos Tuimavave – blokes that have been here a long time – through our performance, not in skill but effort. That's the aim this week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club stalwart Danny Houghton bows out this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The appointment of experienced Australian coach John Cartwright and a squad overhaul offer hope for a brighter 2025.

Grix is convinced that the Black and Whites will turn the corner next season after years of underachievement.

"I believe it will be different next year," said Grix, who is set to return to his role as assistant.