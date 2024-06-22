After becoming the first side to lose to London Broncos and backing it up with another defeat at lowly Castleford Tigers, it was difficult to see where Hull FC's next win would come from.

The Black and Whites only had a nervy home victory over the Broncos to show for their efforts in the opening 13 rounds and were gearing up for a testing run of fixtures.

There was an overwhelming sense of relief, then, when they finally ended their nightmare 11-match losing streak last weekend with a gritty win against Leeds Rhinos.

The result has lifted Hull's spirits but it was accepted with a dose of realism after seeing off a struggling Rhinos outfit in their final days under Rohan Smith.

Francis Cummins, who has teamed up with interim boss Simon Grix at first-team level alongside his academy commitments, expects to find out a lot about the Airlie Birds when Warrington Wolves visit the MKM Stadium this afternoon.

"There's certainly been a few more smiles and cracking jokes this week," said Cummins.

"It's not easy on a Monday morning when you've lost again so it's been a little bit easier.

"They should walk in that way as well. There's nothing like a win. They got to sing the song but I don't see that they've gone overboard with it. They've come back and knuckled down to training.

Hull celebrate a rare win. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"A win just gives you a lift but a lot of things have been pointed out that we need to do better. We've had a look at that and have put it into practice so we'll see this week whether they think that's the top of the mountain and that'll do us or if we can go again.

"That's professional sport. You set your bars where you need them to be. If we are a team that are happy to get a win against a Leeds team that aren't playing really well, maybe we deserve to be where we are now, but if we can keep improving and we want more of that, we'll make sure we do on Saturday."

There have been positives in a largely forgettable season to date, namely the emergence of homegrown talent such as Jack Charles, Lewis Martin and Logan Moy.

Indeed, Hull have fielded more academy products than any other club in Super League this year.

Lewis Martin, left, is congratulated on scoring the opening try against Leeds. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Cummins has seen promise in the youngsters who are serving a tough apprenticeship in a struggling side.

"Ideally you'd want them in a little bit more of a settled environment when they do that but they've all shown that they can handle it," he said.

"They're going to make mistakes as young lads do but at a time when there haven't been too many positives around the club, the academy have produced some cracking players.

"Jack and Will Hutchinson got picked for England Academy but there's another handful of players that are going to push through.

Logan Moy has made a positive impact since breaking into the first team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The conveyor belt is there. That's been a focus for the club and it's paying off."

Cummins became a key figure in Hull's ever-expanding Centre of Excellence programme when he was appointed as the head of emerging talent at the end of last year.

The former Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings head coach plans to build on the foundations laid by Pete Riding alongside new head of youth Richard Tate.

"I've really enjoyed working with the young lads," said Cummins.

"What has been set up and put in place by Pete Riding and the other staff has been excellent.

"This is why we're getting the number of players through that we are. The club have invested in it and need to continue doing that.

Jed Cartwright is in contention to make his Hull debut. (Photo: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

"Nothing would give me more pleasure than seeing loads of Hull lads playing for Hull."

The Black and Whites are committed to building the team around homegrown players but there is a realisation that they must recruit experienced figures to help bring them through.

Hull have been active in the recruitment market in recent months, with Tom Briscoe and Ben Reynolds among the early-season arrivals and deals secured for John Asiata and Jordan Abdull.

Their latest recruit, Jed Cartwright, is pushing to make his Super League debut against Warrington following his arrival last weekend.

Cummins said: "The conditioning department will keep looking at him and see where he is but he's in contention to come in and feature somewhere on the weekend.