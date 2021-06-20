Hull FC’s Chris Satae hailed as ‘unplayable’

Out of my way: Hull FC's Tevita Satae is challenged during the Super League match at Leigh Sports Village. Picture: PA

The Tongan, 28, cheered fans no end last week when he signed a new two-year deal at the club and he was at it again with another thumping performance as Hull eased to a 64-22 win at Super League’s bottom side.

Satae made 134m from just nine carries, averaging a huge 15m per each time, swatting off defenders almost at will.

When asked if the robust forward was unplayable, Hodgson replied: “That’s a good word: unplayable.

“He’s been unplayable for a number of opposition players at certain times.

“I loved it at the back end when he made that break and there were people chasing him back. He’s been immense for us this year.

“He’s such a likeable character as well; he’s always smiling, the boys love him, we love what he’s doing for us in the team and, hopefully, that can continue.”

Although Leigh had lost all their previous 10 games, they had looked like they were nearing a first win ahead of this fixture.

However, with full-back Jake Connor at his effusive best, scoring one try and creating four others, Hull delivered some stunning rugby to make sure there was no chance of a shock.

“We knew, given how Leigh almost stung Catalans last week, we had to be at our best and I thought the way we started we shut them out of it which was very pleasing,” said Hodgson.

“We’re trying to build over a number of weeks. I think last week (30-12 win at Castleford) was the most we’d passed the ball and I think we went over that again today.

“We’ve attacking players that, when given the right to, can create some opportunities.

“The connection between our spine was the best it’s been off the back of some really good powerful forwards’ performances.

“Thankfully, we got some points here and we can enjoy that and look to build on it again.”

Interim Leigh head coach Kurt Haggerty said: “We started the game poorly and never recovered.

“We just weren’t on it. We can probably come up with 100 reasons for that but we couldn’t come up with a solution.