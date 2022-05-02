Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants suffer disciplinary woe ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final

The 29-year-old was sin-binned for a high tackle in the closing stages of Friday's match against Leeds Rhinos.

Vete was left sweating over a potential suspension and the Rugby Football League's match review panel has duly issued a two-match penalty notice, ruling the front-rower out of KR's trip to Elland Road as well as the Super League game against Castleford Tigers.

The panel noted: "Tried to tackle but reckless about outcome."

Jack Broadbent protests after being tackled by Albert Vete. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Vete sat out two games through suspension in the early weeks of the season and recently missed five matches with a calf injury.

As well as his ban, Vete received a caution for dangerous contact.

Huddersfield have also lost a front-rower for the semi-final after Matty English received a one-match penalty notice for dangerous contact in the early stages of the game against Wakefield Trinity.

Fellow prop Oliver Wilson was also charged with dangerous contact by the match review panel but he has escaped a ban.

Huddersfield will be without Matty English at Elland Road. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants were already without half-back Jack Cogger for the Elland Road clash after he was banned for three matches last week.

Leeds forwards Matt Prior and Morgan Gannon have both been handed two-game bans following incidents in the match against Hull KR at Headingley.

Prior was charged with grade B tripping, while Gannon was guilty of touching an injured player.

The teenager picked up a seemingly unconscious Lachlan Coote following a heavy collision with Kruise Leeming, deemed a grade C offence by the match review panel.

Morgan Gannon has been banned following an incident with Lachlan Coote, pictured. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Both Gannon and Prior will miss Leeds' games against Salford Red Devils and Wakefield after the two-week break.

Gannon’s previous unblemished record meant he received a two-game ban, rather than the maximum three.

Fellow forwards Zane Tetevano and James Bentley have both completed two-match suspensions and will be available to face Salford.

Wakefield will be without half-back Jacob Miller for their crunch clash with Toulouse Olympique after he was charged with grade B tripping.

Trinity team-mate Liam Kay was also in danger of missing the trip to France following a grade A dangerous contact offence but he has avoided a suspension.

Elsewhere, Salford centre Kallum Watkins will miss out on a reunion with Leeds after being handed a one-game ban for grade B dangerous contact.