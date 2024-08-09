Hull KR boss Willie Peters hails Joe Burgess as controversial winger does talking on field
Rovers went above Wigan Warriors on points difference and Peters was pleased to see the focus on Burgess, named player of the match, for his display.
Burgess had been warned by the club over his social media use and he responded in a positive fashion.
Peters said: “We’ve obviously addressed that with Joe. We want players to express themselves on the field and that’s what he’s done tonight.
“When Joe Burgess is playing good rugby league it rubs off on his team-mates.
“Joe’s been outstanding the last few weeks, he’s really finding his feet. He knew he wasn’t where he needed to be and he’s worked hard.”
Castleford took an early lead and Peters admitted he was not impressed with his side’s start to the game but was with the response.
He said: “Cas came out and scored that first try and I was happy how we responded. We dominated field position and scored a few tries late in the game.”
Burgess claimed the spotlight, but it was Castleford who started quickly through a try from Alex Mellor.
Hiku, Burgess, Mikey Lewis and Ryan Hall touched down as Rovers led 18-6 at the interval.
The advantage would have been greater but for three missed conversions from Lewis.
A Lewis penalty and Burgess’ second try put Rovers well on top and then Niall Evalds got in on the act before Tyrone May completed the scoring.
Castleford coach Craig Lingard admitted his side were second best.
He said: “Our execution was off with some of the things we did. We were sloppy in defence. We were constantly chasing our tails.”
