Hull KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves denied Grand Final swansong by career-ending ban
The veteran prop has been hit with a charge of grade C head contact for a tackle that left Jon Bennison nursing a concussion in Saturday's semi-final win over St Helens.
Although the challenge went unpunished at the time, Waerea-Hargreaves has been handed eight penalty points by the match review panel.
That takes his 2025 total to 19 points, triggering an automatic three-match ban.
Rovers are set to challenge the ruling in the hope of securing an Old Trafford swansong for the decorated New Zealander.
Waerea-Hargreaves, who won three NRL titles with Sydney Roosters and has helped the Robins to double success in his only campaign at the club, had been walking a suspension tightrope for several weeks after carrying 11 penalty points into the business end of the year.
The 36-year-old sat just below the 12-point threshold for a two-match ban but has now received a greater punishment, seemingly bringing a premature end to his storied career.
Waerea-Hargreaves finished his time in the NRL as the Roosters' record appearance-maker after playing 310 games for the Australian club, while he also earned 33 caps at international level in New Zealand colours.
Since arriving in Super League at the end of last year, the enforcer has been a regular fixture for Rovers, the highlight of his 23-game stint coming in the Wembley win over Warrington Wolves in June.
However, he now looks set to miss out on the biggest game of the year this Saturday after picking up his third suspension.
Waerea-Hargreaves, who was dogged by disciplinary issues during his time in the NRL, could yet earn a reprieve with a successful appeal.
Should the Robins fail to overturn the charge, Kelepi Tanginoa is Waerea-Hargreaves' likely replacement at Old Trafford.