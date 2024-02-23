Hull KR splash cash to sign Ben Reynolds just months into Featherstone Rovers deal

The 30-year-old, who was part of the Leigh Leopards team that beat the Robins in the 2023 Challenge Cup final, has signed a two-year deal to bring an end to his short-lived spell at Featherstone.

Reynolds was awarded the captaincy for 2024 after joining the West Yorkshire club in October but handed in a transfer request to push through the move to Craven Park.

The playmaker leaves Post Office Road without playing a Championship game, although he did appear in the cup competitions.

Reynolds will provide competition for Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May following Abdull's move to Catalans Dragons.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters said: "It’s great to welcome Ben to the club. We’ve been looking for a half-back for a while and had our eye on Ben.

"We certainly know what he’s capable of from last year. We played against him in the Challenge Cup final and he did a great job for Leigh.

"He’s a smart half-back with a good kicking game but what I like most about him is he’s a competitor and he’ll work hard for his team-mates."

Ben Reynolds leaves Featherstone without appearing for the club in the Championship. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The departure of Reynolds leaves Featherstone with a significant hole to fill.

James Ford's side face a trip to Keighley Cougars in the Challenge Cup this Sunday before kicking off their Championship campaign against Batley Bulldogs on March 17.

"The club can confirm that following a transfer request made by Ben Reynolds to leave to join Super League club Hull KR, the club has reluctantly accepted his departure," read a statement.

“Ben has struggled to make the transition from a full-time Super League environment to part-time at Featherstone and in recent weeks has been keen to step back into a Super League environment.

The half-back was part of the Leigh team that beat Rovers in last year's Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Whilst the club has resisted previous approaches, we have felt that it is in everyone’s best interests that we do not stand in his way and this move takes place.

“Hull KR will pay a significant transfer fee for this move to take place and we will continue to work positively with our dual-registration partner club Hull KR during the forthcoming season.