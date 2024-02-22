Abdull's towering bombs sent Luke Hooley and Derrell Olpherts spinning in swirling wind and driving rain as Hull KR recorded a 20-12 win, a scoreline that flattered the visitors.

There will be no rematch between last year's main protagonists but the Rhinos may have to battle the elements again in east Hull with rain forecast throughout Thursday.

While Leeds can take heart from their recent pre-season victory over Rovers, Smith is expecting an altogether different challenge in round two of Super League at an inhospitable ground.

"We're keen to get there and experience a tough game," said the Leeds boss, whose side kicked off the campaign with a hard-fought win against Salford Red Devils.

"It sounds like the weather conditions are going to be pretty wild like last year when we were there.

"We want to battle hard and see if the conditions and flow of the game allow us to extend our footy a little bit.

"I thought we played a good, steady game last week in the main. We had some threat but I think there's a lot more in us."

Hull KR were too good for Leeds at Craven Park last March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

If it does become an arm wrestle, Leeds will be hindered by the loss of Mikolaj Oledzki to a shoulder complaint.

With Tom Holroyd still working his way back from knee surgery, Smith is without his two frontline props.

That could present an opportunity to rookie front-rower Tom Nicholson-Watton, a 21-year-old with a bright future.

"Tom had a really positive season last year," said Smith.

Last year's game was played in atrocious conditions. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I don't know if he missed a session in the whole year. He went to Keighley and played a little bit on loan, and played some reserves and progressed nicely.

"He had a good, positive pre-season. As shown in some of the friendlies, he's progressed his game.

"He understands his game and is a good team player. He knows how to play his role and bring out the best in other people. He's an impressive young bloke overall.

"He and Leon (Ruan) have both had really good progression over the last 12 to 18 months and got themselves into the Super League picture now."

The teams met in a friendly at the start of this month. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Like Leeds, Rovers are fresh from a winning start after making light work of depleted neighbours Hull FC in round one.

"It was another stop-start game," added Smith, who had complaints about the number of unnecessary delays in Leeds' opening match.

"I thought they were clearly the stronger team on the day. They're a quality outfit and recruited well.

"We had a good battle with them, albeit in a friendly, a few weeks ago. We know they're going to be a strong team and will be eager to get their home season started.

"We'll look forward to going into that environment and giving it our best."

With Leeds struggling for consistency in their first full season under Smith, KR were left flying the flag for Yorkshire in 2023 on their way to a Challenge Cup final appearance and a fourth-place finish in the league.

Peta Hiku had a difficult night from the tee at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers boss Willie Peters expects the eight-time champions to be back competing for honours this year.

"I think Leeds are defending with more resilience than last year," he said.

"They weren't in front for long last week so coming back into the game like they did is a good sign for them.

"They purchased well in the pre-season and are going to be a good side this year. There's no doubt about that. It's going to be a good, tough game and we're looking forward to it.

"It's going to be buzzing at our place on Thursday night. We're really looking forward to coming back home and hopefully putting a really good performance in."

The Robins were resounding winners against Hull but struggled from the kicking tee after heading into the season without a specialist goalkicker.

Peta Hiku kicked one goal from five attempts and James Batchelor missed a late conversion from the touchline.

Hiku will get another chance to prove his credentials when Leeds visit but whether he has the tee or not, the full-back has been backed to have a big say for Rovers during his stay in Super League.

"As a coach, I know where there's a gap," said Peters. "I also know the effort and the work going into closing that.

"I can understand people talking about last Thursday night with our goalkicking but all I'm focusing on is what Peta does for us around the place and what he'll do for us on the field.

"I said it before the game and I'll say it now: he's going to be a really, really important part of what we do going forward.