The 23-year-old has been limited to six appearances at club level this year but Shaun Wane is convinced that he is ready to make his debut against the Combined Nations All Stars.

Wardle is set to line up at centre in Warrington in England's penultimate game before the World Cup.

He is sensing an opportunity to steal a march on the likes of Mark Percival and Harry Newman in the battle for places in Wane's final squad for the tournament.

Jake Wardle will realise his dream on Saturday. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's something I'm really proud about," Wardle told The Yorkshire Post ahead of his debut

"I can't wait to play on Saturday and rip in with the boys. I want to make my family proud. It's going to be massive. It means the world to me.

"If I can play really well on Saturday and play consistently well at club level, hopefully I can ask some questions going into the World Cup.

"There's a lot of competition for places so it's about playing consistently well.

Jake Wardle suffered an injury against Toulouse in round one. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Hopefully I can showcase that on Saturday and build on the back of that to raise a few eyebrows going into the World Cup at the end of the year."

It is the highlight of a challenging year so far for the highly-rated Wardle.

An ankle injury sustained in round one sidelined Wardle for 10 weeks and he has been in and out of the side since his return with Ian Watson rewarding the players involved in Huddersfield's strong start to the season.

During his time on the sidelines, Wardle thought his chances of appearing in the mid-season international were over.

Jake Wardle touches down against Leeds. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Yeah, if I'm being honest," he said.

"At the beginning of the year I had an injury but to miss out on the Challenge Cup final was tough. It's what you play the game for.

"But I'm working my way back into the team now and will keep building on what I can.

"I just did what I could when I played to show the England coaches what I can do. Thankfully I did enough."

Wardle has taken confidence from the faith shown in him by Wane despite his lack of rugby this season.

"He's shown that belief in me," added Wardle.

"That's one thing that he's said: that he believes in my abilities.

"My game time has been limited but he believes in my ability and is confident I'll do well on Saturday."

The fixture against the All Stars is not universally popular with some fans viewing it as an exhibition match.

But for the young players in Wane's squad like Wardle, it is a career highlight.

"It doesn't matter what sort of game it is when you play for England," he said.