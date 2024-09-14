'It was accidental': Hull KR boss Willie Peters has say on Elliot Minchella incident amid ban threat
The loose forward was sin-binned for making contact with the head of Matt Moylan as the Leigh Leopards full-back fell to the ground after dropping a high kick.
Rovers went on to complete a 24-0 victory that strengthened their top-two bid but face a nervous wait to discover whether Minchella will be charged by the match review panel on Monday.
"You don’t know (what colour the card is going to be), do you?" said Peters, whose side finish the regular season at home to Leeds Rhinos on Friday. "You’re just waiting.
"I need to have another look at it but it’s one of those where players are going up and they’re coming down, it’s very difficult to get your tackle right.
"I don’t think there was any intent. It’s one of those where we’ll just have to wait until Monday but hopefully they see it for what it is.
"I don’t think he went out to swing an arm and take Matty Moylan’s head off, that’s for sure. It was accidental.
"I saw it live and then I saw a replay quickly, and I thought the 10 minutes was sufficient if they’re going to give those for contact around the head."
Minchella, who has missed just two games this season, made his England debut in June and is a strong contender for the loose forward spot in the Super League Dream Team.
Leigh boss Adrian Lam agrees that there was not a lot in the challenge.
"I don't think those incidents are sin bins but the way that we've been this year it's the way it is," said Lam, whose team must wait until the final round to confirm their play-off place. "There's another time to talk about that sort of thing."
