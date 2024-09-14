Willie Peters is hoping common sense prevails after Hull KR were left sweating over a potential ban for influential captain Elliot Minchella.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loose forward was sin-binned for making contact with the head of Matt Moylan as the Leigh Leopards full-back fell to the ground after dropping a high kick.

Rovers went on to complete a 24-0 victory that strengthened their top-two bid but face a nervous wait to discover whether Minchella will be charged by the match review panel on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don’t know (what colour the card is going to be), do you?" said Peters, whose side finish the regular season at home to Leeds Rhinos on Friday. "You’re just waiting.

"I need to have another look at it but it’s one of those where players are going up and they’re coming down, it’s very difficult to get your tackle right.

"I don’t think there was any intent. It’s one of those where we’ll just have to wait until Monday but hopefully they see it for what it is.

"I don’t think he went out to swing an arm and take Matty Moylan’s head off, that’s for sure. It was accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw it live and then I saw a replay quickly, and I thought the 10 minutes was sufficient if they’re going to give those for contact around the head."

Elliot Minchella was sin-binned in the closing stages. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Minchella, who has missed just two games this season, made his England debut in June and is a strong contender for the loose forward spot in the Super League Dream Team.

Leigh boss Adrian Lam agrees that there was not a lot in the challenge.