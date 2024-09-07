Brad Arthur has told Leeds Rhinos their play-off fate is in their own hands after making light work of Super League strugglers Hull FC.

The Rhinos ran in 10 tries to pile more misery on the beleaguered Airlie Birds and make it three straight wins at a crucial stage of the season.

Leeds have the toughest possible finish after being handed trips to Wigan Warriors and Hull KR in the final week but Arthur is convinced that two wins will be enough to secure a top-six spot.

"It’s in our hands but we’ve got some work to do going into next week (against Wigan)," he said following Friday's 68-6 victory.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game but we’re looking forward to it. We’ve put ourselves in a position where we control whatever we get.”

Alfie Edgell helped himself to four tries in the rout of Hull and the impressive Brodie Croft also crossed twice at Headingley.

"I’m really pleased for the players and pleased for the guys that were having their last home game at AMT Headingley," added Arthur.

"I want the boys to enjoy their win and enjoy the moment but we’ve got a big week again next week."

James Bentley, right, celebrates a try with Harry Newman. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hull remain in danger of finishing bottom after suffering their heaviest defeat of a miserable season.

Interim head coach Simon Grix admitted his side got what they deserved from an insipid display.

"It started promising, it looked like we wanted to defend and then the wheels fell off pretty quick," Grix said.

“Credit to Leeds. Yes we were poor but they made us look poor, didn’t they? Very clinical. It meant something to them and it’s just not been meaning enough to us often enough throughout this season.

Hull were dire once again. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It’s tough but obviously Tony (Smith) went, somebody had to hold the baby didn’t they and I’m the unfortunate one that’s got to stand in front of the cameras but no one is more embarrassed or gutted about our performances than me.