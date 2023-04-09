A derby between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants may not stir the senses like other rivalries but drama is usually guaranteed.

The Rhinos appeared to be heading for a fifth defeat of the year after falling 12-0 behind in the opening quarter but they staged a thrilling fightback for the second home game running to underline the potential of Rohan Smith's side.

While they are far from perfect and must find a way in unfavourable conditions, Leeds are a match for any side in Super League on their day.

Just as they did against Catalans Dragons a fortnight earlier, the Rhinos made their supporters sweat for the two competition points.

But for a missed conversion by Jake Connor late on, Leeds would be wondering how they lost the game after scoring four tries to three; as it is they march on at the end of a successful weekend for Super League.

A Headingley crowd of 13,234 took the Easter aggregate to 83,357, a new record for a six-match round.

The move to scrap the traditional double-header was celebrated by the players and they delivered rich entertainment.

Leeds and Huddersfield were level on points heading into the final match of the weekend and for the fifth time in three years, only a solitary point separated them at the end.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Cameron Smith's try against Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

There was no sign of the drama to come after the Giants came flying out of the traps.

Huddersfield punished two lapses of indiscipline from the Rhinos to take a firm grip on the contest.

The visitors opened the scoring in the fourth minute after a ruck infringement by Mikolaj Oledzki invited Ian Watson's men into home territory.

There looked to be little on when James Bentley blocked Connor's kick close to the line but the half-back recycled the ball to Tui Lolohea who drew in defenders to give Jermaine McGillvary a try on his return from a four-game absence.

Chris McQueen celebrates scoring a try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Giants were clinical again after Tom Holroyd caught Will Pryce with a high shot, Chris Hill putting fellow forward Chris McQueen over from close range.

Connor added his first goal to make it 10-0 after eight minutes, giving one of the meanest defences in the competition a sizeable lead to protect.

Huddersfield threatened to move out of sight when Richie Myler was yellow-carded for catching McGillvary high as the winger chased a kick in behind but Kevin Naiqama was held up in the next set.

Leeds limited the damage with Myler in the bin, Connor scoring the only points from a penalty after Jarrod O'Connor picked up a fumble by Nene Macdonald from an offside position.

Huddersfield's Tui Lolohea misses his tackle as Leeds' James McDonnell races through. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Harry Newman belatedly got the Rhinos going when he intercepted Lolohea's pass near halfway and Sam Lisone followed the centre's lead with a charging run in a strong cameo.

Leeds enjoyed a long spell of pressure in Huddersfield territory but were initially frustrated, Bentley going without the ball close to the line before Connor produced a try-saving tackle to stop Rhyse Martin in his tracks.

The Rhinos eventually found a way through seven minutes from the break, Blake Austin putting the returning Ash Handley over with a cut-out pass.

Martin, who struggled from the tee last time out at Headingley, was wide with his conversion attempt but Leeds were in the contest.

Connor knocked over a drop goal on the stroke of half-time after Huddersfield turned defence into attack to give the Giants a nine-point advantage, a reward for their early endeavour.

But the Giants were far from their methodical best in an increasingly frenetic game.

Rhyse Martin, right, is congratulated on his try against Huddersfield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds needed to score next and they did just that, James McDonnell storming through a gaping hole from Austin's pass after catching Huddersfield flat-footed.

Martin was off target again from the tee but the Rhinos had their tails up backed by an increasingly enthusiastic home crowd.

After producing a desperate effort to deny McGillvary at one end, Leeds demonstrated their ability to score out of nothing.

Newman was the architect with a burst from deep and before Huddersfield knew it they were back behind their own posts after Austin provided the final pass to Martin.

Sezer took on the kicking duties but could not find the target to continue Leeds' frustrations from the tee.

The Rhinos did not have to wait much longer to take the lead for the first time, the indefatigable Cameron Smith touching down after Huddersfield failed to deal with Sezer's high kick.

Martin took back the tee and knocked over the conversion to make it 18-13 heading into the final quarter but the Giants were not done yet, Connor putting McQueen in with a neat dab through following a lung-busting break by Lolohea.

Under pressure from the South Stand, Connor missed the conversion and Huddersfield's hopes were over when Lolohea sent a drop-goal attempt wide.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Macdonald, Newman, Martin, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, O'Connor, Holroyd, Bentley, McDonnell, Smith. Substitutes: Tetevano, Sangare, Lisone, Johnson.

Huddersfield Giants: Pryce, McGillvary, Marsters, Naiqama, Halsall, Connor, Lolohea, Hill, Peats, English, McQueen, Livett, Yates. Substitutes: O'Brien, Ikahihifo, Rushton, Ashworth.