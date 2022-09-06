Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR starlets named on Super League Young Player of the Year shortlist

St Helens utility back Jack Welsby has also been nominated by the England Performance Unit, with the winner to be announced on September 19.

Gannon has gone from strength to strength following a breakthrough campaign for the Rhinos in 2021.

The 18-year-old has scored six tries in 23 Super League appearances this year either side of earning 2 As and a B in his A levels.

Morgan Gannon celebrates a try against Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

England Knights team-mate Lewis has caught the eye in a challenging year for the Robins.

The 21-year-old suffered a series of injury setbacks in 2022 but played an important hand when he was on the field, scoring eight tries in 16 games including a memorable Magic Weekend hat-trick against Hull FC.

Last year’s winner Welsby appears to be the man to beat after retaining his place in the Super League Dream Team.

The 21-year-old crossed 12 times in 24 outings to help guide St Helens to League Leaders' Shield glory.