Centre Liam Sutcliffe is poised to play his 200th game for Leeds when they visit Wakefield Trinity and Brad Dwyer will bring up his century.

Sutcliffe, 27, is Rhinos’ longest-serving player, having come through the club’s academy system and made his debut in 2013.

“When I came to the club, Liam was playing in the second-row and wasn’t sure if his future was in the forwards,” recalled Agar. “He contemplated leaving, but we let him know we didn’t want him to go, we wanted him to get a smile back on his face and start enjoying his rugby league again. Liam has been terrific over a long period of time and he is a player really approaching the prime of his career.

Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“He makes things happen and he has settled into our team really well.”

Pacy Hooker Dwyer, 28, joined Leeds ahead of the 2018 season and has been “a revelation”, according to Agar.

The coach said: “He was a bit of a last-minute signing when there was nothing on the table for him at Warrington.

“He has really embraced the club; I know he is a crowd favourite, he brings a lot of energy to our team and 100 games is a great achievement for him.”

Rhinos have lost their three fixtures so far, but Agar insisted: “We are not too jittery just yet.”