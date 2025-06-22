Leeds Rhinos feeling the heat ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

The weather may be cooling, but the heat will be turned up on Leeds Rhinos ahead of Friday’s huge home game against Leigh Leopards.

Coach Brad Arthur has demanded a positive response from his side after their five-match winning run came to a listless end at St Helens, whose 18-4 win proved they could yet have a say in Betfred Super League’s title race.

Rhinos beat Saints 17-4 at last month’s Magic Weekend, but that was only their second win against the Merseyside outfit in 20 meetings.

With Saints missing several first-choice players because of injury - including three who featured in the previous weekend’s win at Salford Red Devils - pre-match expectations were Leeds would maintain their hot streak to keep up the pressure on Super League’s top-two.

Ryan Hall of Leeds is tackled by Harry Robertson of St Helens (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

But the visitors looked like a team who had believed their own press, something Arthur alluded to afterwards.

Other than a brief spell following half-time, when Leeds scored their lone try and looked capable of getting back into the contest, Saints were on top throughout and the margin could have been wider.

Arthur, who described Rhinos’ first half effort as “embarrassing” had no doubt as to the cause of his team’s downfall.

“There were too many things we got wrong and that comes down to one thing, attitude,” he said in his post-game press conference.

“They out-enthused us and had a better attitude to trying to get the simple things right and build a game. We probably wanted to get a quick win over and done with, I reckon.”

The defeat put extra emphasis on this week’s meeting with another top-six side, Leigh.

“We trained okay during the week, so sometimes you have those days,” added Arthur.

“Eighty minutes can be a tough lesson for you sometimes. Unfortunately you don’t get that 80 minutes back and you have to live with it.

“The only thing that matters right now is how we respond to it, because there’s not a lot we can do about it right now.”

Leeds were the most error-ridden team in Super League last year and Arthur admitted he was shocked to see mistakes with the ball creeping back into their game, after major improvements in that area this term.

He reflected: “We haven’t seen them [errors] and that’s a reflection of the attitude and where you think you’re at and how cheaply you can get a win.

“We might [have thought] we are going better than we are. What I have drilled into the boys is every team is coming after you now.

“We haven’t had an easy game, everyone has come with their best effort so that is what we have got to get used to.

“If you want to get to the top, that’s what top teams do. They know they have to roll their sleeves up and come with their best effort and physicality each week, or they’ll get beat.”

Saints winger Kyle Feldt kicked two penalties to open a 4-0 lead, both coming after Rhinos knocked on at a play-the-ball near their own line.

A stunning cover tackle by Harry Robertson prevented Ryan Hall levelling the scores and Deon Cross went over on the final play of the half to double the hosts’ advantage.

Leeds did start the second half in better fashion, lovely play by Lachie Miller and a well-judged pass from Ash Handley creating a touchdown for winger Riley Lumb.

But instead of using that as a platform, Rhinos reverted back to their first half type and Owen Dangall - whose effort was converted by Feldt - and, on the final play of the match, Tristan Sailor touched down to complete a comprehensive win.

To compound Rhinos’ disappointment, they lost second-rower Morgan Gannon to an injury which prevented him taking part in the second half.

Leeds went into the match with an almost full-fit squad, but Arthur confirmed Gannon suffered damage to a shin, after having earlier passed a head injury assessment.

“We need to send him for scans and an x-ray to check that,” said the coach. “There was a tackle and someone fell on his leg and he got put in the wrong position, so we’ve got to check his shin.”

St Helens: Sailor, Feldt, Robertson, Cross, Dagnell, Lomax, Mbye, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Whitley, Wingfield, Knowles. Subs Paasi, Delaney, Stephens, Burns.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Croft, Palasia, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Subs T Holroyd, Lisone, Bentley, C Smith.