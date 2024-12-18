Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon out of Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity after injury setback

Morgan Gannon’s long-awaited comeback has been delayed after an Achilles issue forced the young back-rower to pull out of Leeds Rhinos' Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity.

The 21-year-old had been making good progress in his recovery from a season-long concussion lay-off but must now wait until 2025 to return to action.

Gannon will not be risked after picking up a minor injury in training, meaning he joins full-back Lachie Miller on the sidelines.

Miller is the only senior player unavailable for the festive fixture against Wakefield as he makes his way back from an off-season hamstring injury.

New signings Ryan Hall, Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor and Maika Sivo will all feature for Brad Arthur's side at Headingley.

"Morgan Gannon was on track and training reasonably well getting himself ready but his Achilles has flared up a little bit so we'll take a precaution and rest him because he hasn't played for a while," said Rhinos boss Arthur during a press conference on Wednesday.

"He ran OK today but it's probably too short a turnaround now to risk putting him out there.

"He was going really good with his training and contact. There were no signs of him being cautious or overprotective of himself – he was getting in there and putting his head in there.

Morgan Gannon is working his way back after a lengthy lay-off. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"It's disappointing for him because he's probably desperate to get out there and play."

The friendly offers the Leeds players an opportunity to impress Arthur in a match situation before the squad numbers are released on New Year's Day.

It marks a change from previous years when the announcement was made in November or early December.

"We've got a fair idea of the squad numbers at present but want every player to feel like they've got an opportunity to earn a one to 17 jersey," said Arthur.

Brad Arthur oversees a training session at Headingley. (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"I also want them to understand that every game matters and to not take anything for granted.

"Competition is very healthy in the forward pack. I've got a fair idea of what it should look like but that's off the back of training.