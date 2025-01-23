Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller to miss start of season after fresh injury setback

Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller is set to miss the opening rounds of the 2025 Super League season after suffering a fresh injury setback.

The Australian had been hopeful of returning from a hamstring problem in time for the season opener against Wakefield Trinity on February 15.

However, a separate muscle issue has put paid to his chances of featuring in the West Yorkshire derby.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur does not anticipate being able to call upon Miller until March.

"He is carrying a calf injury at the moment," said Arthur during a press conference on Thursday afternoon to preview Ash Handley's testimonial game against Wigan Warriors.

"I don't think he will be right for round one – he may be a couple of weeks after that.

"It's not like a season-ender but calves can be six-eight-week injuries so he may be back for round four onwards."

Jake Connor will start at full-back when Wigan visit Headingley on Sunday, with youngster Alfie Edgell also on the casualty list.

Back-rower Morgan Gannon has been cleared to return after a series of concussions forced him to miss the entire 2024 campaign.

"It has been a long time for him," added Arthur.

"I have yet to see him play a game live. I am looking forward to it and I think all the boys are quite excited for him to get back out on the field.

"All the signs have been really positive from him. To help him out, we are going to start him and run him around for 20-25 minutes, then give him a good rest and put him back on later in the second half, so we don’t ask him to do too much in his first game back.

"We think after the warm-up, starting him will be the best thing for him, physically and mentally. Instead of him sitting around waiting, we'll get him straight out there and into it."