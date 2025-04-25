Leeds Rhinos handed timely boost as James Bentley extends stay
Bentley's commitment to the Rhinos follows Morgan Gannon's decision to reject a new contract in favour of a move to the NRL.
The 27-year-old Bentley has scored 13 tries in 63 games for his hometown club since joining from St Helens ahead of the 2022 season.
"I feel like I've been getting back to playing some of my best rugby," he said.
"I'm really happy to be staying and excited about the future with the club.
"We want to win trophies and create our own history. I got a taste of that in my first year when we made the Grand Final but now I want to go one step further."
Bentley will be out to celebrate his new contract in style when Brad Arthur's side host Hull KR this evening.
"James is exactly the type of player you want in your squad – tough, committed and always willing to put the team first," said Leeds boss Arthur.
"He's had a good season so far and continues to work hard to develop his game."
