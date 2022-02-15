Leeds Rhinos pondering appeal against James Bentley’s three-match ban

Short spell: James Benley's Rhinos debut was cut short by a red card, leading to a three-match suspension, which the club are considering an appeal against. Picture Tony Johnson

The RFL’s match review panel charged Bentley with a grade C high tackle following his sending-off, on debut, in last Saturday’as 22-20 loss to Warrington Wolves.

He has until 11am today to submit an appeal, which would be heard by a disciplinary panel this afternoon or evening.

“We will have the conversation around an appeal,” coach Richard Agar confirmed.

Missing: Leeds won't appeal against Brad Dwyer's one-match ban. Picture: Tony Johnson

“While we’ve no argument he hit him high, there’s some conjecture around the findings.

“We’ll have to see whether we think the grading is right and whether we’ve got grounds for a challenge.

“We are not ruling that out just yet, but we’ll only challenge if we feel the evidence is strong enough to really challenge the grading and that depends on the charge sheet and the wording when it comes through.”

Dwyer will miss one game after being charged with grade A dangerous contact, for a tackle after the ball had been passed.

Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne against Hull FC (Picture: Tony Johnson)

He was sin-binned and Agar confirmed: “We won’t challenge Dwyer’s.

“He has some previous from a couple of years ago which counts against him, unfortunately.

“Even though it’s a grade A and a minor one I think we can all work out that these challenges are now getting punished and let’s hope we can have plenty of consistency from the panel.”

Twelve players were charged following Super League round one, including Wakefield Trinity’s Reece Lyne who was handed a three-match penalty notice for grade C dangerous contact.

His captain Jacob Miller was charged with grade A making contract with the referee, but the zero-game penalty notice means he is available for Saturday’s match at Catalans Dragons.

Rhinos will be without winger David Fusitu’a for Friday.

He failed a head injury assessment at half-time last week, resulting in a mandatory 11-day layoff.

Rhinos are awaiting the result of a scan on the groin injury Richie Myler, suffered early in the game.

The full list of match review panel charges is:

Dylan Napa (Catalans): Strikes with shoulder, grade D, refer to tribunal.

Gill Dudson (Catalans): Strikes Punching, grade D, refer to tribunal.

Albert Vete (Hull KR): Dangerous contact, grade C, two-match penalty notice.

James Bentley (Leeds): High Tackle, grade C, three-match penalty notice.

Ben Currie (Warrington): High tackle, grade A, zero-match penalty notice.

Brad Dwyer (Leeds): Dangerous contact, grade A, one-match penalty notice

Oliver Holmes (Warrington): High tackle, grade B, one-match penalty notice.

Jacob Miller (Wakefield): Contact with the referee, grade A, zero-match penalty notice.

Reece Lyne (Wakefield): Dangerous contact, grade C, three-match penalty notice.

Jake Connor (Hull FC): High tackle, grade B, one-match penalty notice.

Andre Savelio (Hull FC): Use of knees, grade B, two-match penalty notice.

Joseph Paulo (Toulouse): Dangerous contact, grade A, zero-match penalty notice.