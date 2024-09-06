Brad Arthur has challenged Leeds Rhinos to do everything they can to put their fate in their own hands by winning their last three games.

The Rhinos have won three of their past four matches to keep their play-off hopes alive but are relying on their top-six rivals to drop points over the next fortnight.

Arthur, however, feels six points could be enough to extend Leeds' season.

"I'm just worrying about us," said Arthur, whose team are one point adrift of the top six.

"I don't really know who is playing who over the next couple of weeks. I know who we've got and I'm pretty sure if we win three games, we'll probably have a real good chance.

"We've got to worry about this week and have to be better than we were last week in terms of the execution of our football."

Arthur's men host lowly Hull FC tonight before facing top two Wigan Warriors and Hull KR on the road.

After losing five games at Headingley this season, Leeds are determined to finish with a flourish on home soil.

Leeds beat London last time out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We've talked about it," said Arthur.

"We want our home ground to be somewhere that we and other teams are privileged to play.

"We want that to be a bit of the focus moving into next year but we've still got plenty left this year.

"This last home game is a chance to get our fans excited about the style of footy we'll play when we're at home next year."

Hull have endured a miserable season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds have confirmed that David Fusitu'a will bid farewell to Headingley tonight.

The winger is one of six first-team players on their way out of the club, with Rhyse Martin and James Donaldson also set for their final home game in Leeds colours against Hull.

Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson and Kieran Hudson are the other players approaching the end of their time at the Rhinos.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: "We have three games left in the regular season and I know, regardless of where their future lies at the end of the year, all six players will be giving their all each day to help the whole squad prepare for those games and achieve their potential this season.

"I am sure the Leeds fans can show their appreciation on Friday night when we play Hull FC, especially to the four lads who have been here for a number of years."

Hull remain in danger of finishing bottom after suffering their 21st defeat of the Super League campaign last week.

Interim boss Simon Grix has urged his team to find motivation from somewhere to end a wretched season on a positive note.

"Whether that's money, they love Hull FC or they're representing their family, whatever, we've challenged them to try and harness that for the next few weeks and be proud," he said.

"It says Hull and Proud on all of our gear. I'm certain we haven't come off the field every time this year and been proud of our performances individually or collectively.