Morgan Gannon's Leeds Rhinos exit, Kallum Watkins' homecoming and more Huddersfield Giants injuries

Leeds coach Brad Arthur said he and his players were delighted for Kallum Watkins, who scored on his second debut for the club in their 28-6 Super League win against Huddersfield.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rhinos captain Watkins – signed last week from Salford – powered over for their second try soon after the interval, exactly 17 years to the day after making his first appearance for them in 2008.

Arthur, whose side made it three wins in four Super League games to climb up to fifth in the table, said: “It was nice for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Good for the group as well when someone joins your club, two sessions, the boys were pretty happy for him.

Welcome home: Kallum Watkins scores a try on his second debut for Leeds Rhinos in the Good Friday win over Huddersfield Giants.

“He’s a part of what we’re trying to build through the club. We’ve got some young guys here and they can learn from Ryan Hall and Kallum Watkins.

“To still be playing at their age and still be at the top of their game – obviously there’s reasons behind it and it’s to do with their professionalism and how they look after their bodies.”

The Rhinos dominated the first half, but were twice denied first-half scores by the video referee and had to settle for a 6-0 interval lead through Lachlan Miller’s converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had been kept at bay by some dogged Huddersfield defending, but cut loose after the restart with further tries from Ash Handley, Jake Connor and Hall.

James Bentley of Leeds bulldozes his way through the Huddersfield defence (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“We attacked really well at the try line,” Arthur said. “We got held up a few times. They made some last-ditch tackles, but we held our nerve. We weren’t chasing the scoreboard.

“You’ve got to give them credit, they tried really hard. They scrambled really well in their defensive line, but we knew if we persisted they would fall away at some stage, just because of the amount of possession we had.”

Rhinos second row Morgan Gannon is close to joining NRL side New Zealand Warriors, according to reports, and Arthur added: “Leeds have made a substantial offer to him (to stay).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ll sort that out in the next couple of days, but the club can’t do anymore. I don’t think he’s staying, but as far as I’m aware he hasn’t signed any contracts.”

Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson said he was proud of his patched up side despite them slipping to a eighth straight Super League defeat as a crippling injury list continues to scupper their season.

Robinson confirmed he was without 12 senior players before kick-off, while they were dealt further blows as centre Liam Sutcliffe (groin) and full-back Aidan McGowan (ankle) both sustained injury.

On Sutcliffe’s setback, Robinson said: “It doesn’t look good at all. Listening to the physios, it looks like he’s torn it off the bone. It looks that way. Fingers crossed they’re totally wrong.