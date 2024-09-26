'Ready to crack real world': Adam Milner set for part-time move after bowing out of Super League
In an ideal world, players would be rewarded for their dedication with a long and happy retirement but rugby league does not afford such a luxury.
It is often a case of jumping out of one career and straight into another out of necessity to replace a modest wage, at least in sporting terms.
Adam Milner finds himself in this situation after playing his 313th and final Super League game last week in Huddersfield Giants' win over former club Castleford Tigers.
The 32-year-old is set to join ambitious Championship newcomers Oldham, a new challenge that will go hand in hand with a day job away from rugby league.
"I'll be stepping out of Super League and going part-time," he said following his farewell match at the John Smith’s Stadium.
"I've got two years at my new club which will be announced soon. I'm looking forward to it.
"The Cas game was the perfect game for me to bow out of Super League. I would have been happy with one game but I've had 14 years at this level.
"I'm certainly proud when I reflect on my Super League career. I'm a bit emotional.
"I've enjoyed the 18 months I've had at Huddersfield and am sad to leave.
"Overall, it's been a pretty disappointing season for Huddersfield but hopefully they can do well next year. I'll be right behind them.
"For myself, I'm just looking forward to the next chapter in my career."
Such has been his dedication to the sport, Milner is only just starting his search for a new job.
The three-cap England international would have been open to staying in Super League at the start of this year but feels now is the right time to drop down to the Championship.
"I'm not too sure what I'll do for a day job," added Milner.
"It was hard to do courses and apprenticeships because for 14 years my sole focus was rugby.
"This is an opportunity to find out what else there is away from rugby, which I'm excited about.
"It can be scary but I know I'm a hardworking lad whatever I do. I'm looking forward to it, whatever it may be.
"If I'd got another year in Super League, I would have been in the same situation next year. I'm ready to crack the real world.
"Standing here now, I think it's worked out for the best dropping down while my body is still healthy.
"The club I'm moving to has got ambition and I'm ready to buy into that."
Milner joined Huddersfield midway through the 2023 campaign after ending his long association with Castleford but it was a frustrating time for all concerned as the Giants stuttered to back-to-back ninth-place finishes.
In a season when the club parted company with head coach Ian Watson and a whole host of players came out of contract, Milner has pointed to distracted minds as a reason for Huddersfield's failings.
"Lots of things have gone wrong," he said. "I could talk to you for a long time about what's gone wrong.
"The Challenge Cup semi defeat really hurt us as a team and players' contracts are a big one. When they don't get sorted out, things are all over the shop and up in the air.
"It's people's careers. You've got to put food on plates for your family.
"There were that many people coming to the end of their contracts and not knowing what they were going to do next year. It causes a bit of uncertainty. People can sometimes be distracted when they should be going out there and performing.
"Ultimately, as a team, we've not been good enough this year. There's a big turnover of players and some big personalities coming in next year which hopefully can stand the club in good stead."
Huddersfield have so far only announced the signings of Tom Burgess and Zac Woolford but more are expected, including Liam Sutcliffe and George King.
Luke Robinson will lead the Giants into 2025 after showing enough in challenging circumstances during his interim spell to land his first head coach role.
With a new stadium in the works, Milner is tipping Huddersfield for a bright future under Robinson.
"He knows the club inside out," said Milner.
"His heart is in Huddersfield and he wants to promote Huddersfield lads playing for Huddersfield. The more of the core squad is from Huddersfield, the club will be better for that.
"He's a smart coach. It'll take time because he probably can't make all the changes overnight but I definitely think he's the right man for the job.
"It's an exciting time for the club with Robbo taking over and the announcement about the stadium."
