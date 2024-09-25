Rhyse Martin predicts Super League Grand Finalists after unique Hull KR experience

After playing every game during the Super League campaign and seeing the top two up close in the closing rounds, Rhyse Martin is better placed than most to predict next month's Grand Finalists.

Martin is facing up to his season being over after missing out on a fairytale finish to his time at Leeds Rhinos.

Ironically, future employers Hull KR were the team that ended Martin's hopes of a return to Old Trafford, where he scored a try in a losing cause in 2022.

The 26-16 loss at Craven Park followed a crushing defeat to Wigan Warriors on the penultimate weekend to round off another hugely frustrating year for the Rhinos.

Martin has seen enough to convince him that Rovers will set up a date with Wigan in the Grand Final on October 12.

"What I've noticed on review of them is that they game plan really, really well and execute that game plan," he said.

"For the last 10 weeks, pretty much since I signed with them, they have been clinical in their execution. If they can continue to do that, they'll be a hard team to beat.

"Wigan were strong when we played them. Their middles are strong and powerful, and they've got skill on the edges.

Rhyse Martin was a standout performer throughout his time at Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's hard to pick because Warrington are strong, Salford on their day can pull out a great win and if Leigh complete well and execute their game plan, they'll be hard to beat.

"But if the conditions are like this – raining and cold – I reckon it'll be a Hull KR-Wigan final."

Last week's visit to Craven Park offered Martin a window into his future.

The back-rower scored the opening try in a must-win game for both sides, only to be met with ironic cheers when he missed the conversion.

Rhyse Martin shows his dejection after Leeds' defeat at Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Closing one chapter where the next will begin was a unique experience for Martin.

"The atmosphere there is unbelievable," said Martin.

"It was a strange one because they were cheering for me at points and I didn't know how to react.

"For them as a club, they should be very proud of where they're heading. I've been told about some exciting things that are happening at the club so I'm looking forward to my journey over there.

Rhyse Martin receives his Dream Team jersey from Paul Sculthorpe. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Their fans are unbelievable, especially on Friday night. It was quite deafening how loud it was in the first half.

"It was a massive win for them as a club. They're only going up from here."

Rovers have claimed top-four finishes in consecutive seasons after jumping from fourth to second.

Leeds, meanwhile, have not finished higher than fifth since their last title success in 2017.

After five and a half years at Headingley, Martin is ready for fresh beginnings with Hull KR.

"There were a number of reasons but I felt a new challenge would have been the best thing for me," he said.

Rhyse Martin has worn his Leeds shirt for the final time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Hull KR are in a good spot and are doing good things. They've proved they're a strong club in the last two years.

"I'm just excited for the new challenge. That was the biggest part of the decision."

Asked if he felt he had a better chance of silverware with the Robins, Martin added: "To be honest, that was never in my mind.

"At the forefront of my mind was my family and doing the best thing for them. They showed that they were willing to make them a priority. That was a big reason why."

Martin was Leeds' most consistent performer from his arrival in the middle of 2019 to his departure.

The Papua New Guinea international did not miss a game during his final two seasons with the Rhinos to cement his status as one of the club's finest overseas signings.

Martin's standout form in challenging circumstances earned him a place in the 2024 Dream Team.

"You obviously don't put in all the work to be selected in this team but it's something you want to be recognised for after all the effort you've put in throughout a long year," said Martin.

"It's just a credit to getting yourself right to go week in, week out. The other boys that have been picked have definitely been the best in their positions throughout the whole year.

"It was definitely something I wanted to achieve during my time in Super League."

As his former Leeds team-mates are given a taste of what they can expect from a Brad Arthur pre-season after being told to put their holiday plans on hold, Martin is preparing to fly Down Under for PNG’s autumn internationals.

The 31-year-old plans to escape Super League for a couple of months but will follow his new club's progress from afar.

"I'll definitely keep an eye on the play-offs but I also want to get away and refresh from the game because the season is so long and takes a toll, especially mentally," said Martin.

"I've got a few international games coming up but I'll try to get away from rugby league.