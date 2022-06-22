Ricky Leutele latest as Ian Watson discusses Huddersfield Giants' recruitment plans

Head coach Ian Watson revealed after Huddersfield's Super League win over Wigan Warriors on May 12 that the influential 32-year-old had been offered fresh terms.

However, the new deal remains unsigned despite Leutele saying recently that his preference was to stay at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Samoa international - a Dream Team contender with eight tries in 13 Super League appearances so far this season - has now been given an ultimatum by the club.

"Sometimes with players like Ricky they take a little bit longer," Watson told The Yorkshire Post.

"We've offered him a contract and have told him we want to know because we don't want to lose somebody and end up missing out on other players when they're available.

"We've spoken to Ricky and he's got a deadline. We'll see where we get to on that.

"We obviously want him to stay with us and ideally he wants to stay. He's got the contract offer and it's up to him."

Huddersfield made several high-profile signings for the 2022 season with Watson taking Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages and Chris Hill to the John Smith's Stadium.

After getting an immediate return on those investments, the Giants will keep changes to a minimum looking ahead to next year.

"We're in a lot better position this year," said Watson, who has already confirmed Huddersfield are interested in Wigan outside back Jake Bibby.

"We're not in a mad rush to chase quality like last year. We're being really selective with what we're bringing in.

"Hopefully we can more or less retain the majority of our squad and add a few pieces to it to leave us in a good position for next year."

The Giants have tied down the likes of Oliver Russell and Adam O'Brien in recent months but a host of players remain on the off-contract list, including Leroy Cudjoe and Ashton Golding.

"Leroy has been outstanding for us," added Watson.

"I'd nail my hat on Leroy being here next year. We want to keep him within our squad.

"People like Ash, they're real top-class professionals who add to your squad so we want to keep those kinds of guys around.

"We only want to make small changes this year to get some continuity. We believe our team will get better just by being together for 12 months and knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses."

Evergreen back-rower Chris McQueen, who won the Lance Todd Trophy after starring in the Challenge Cup final, is also out of contract.

The 34-year-old recently declared his intention to play on after saying he was not ready to retire.

Watson is hopeful it will be with Huddersfield.

"We're in talks with Chris as well so we'll see how that pans out," said Watson.

"It's always tricky because of the salary cap and trying to fit them all in.