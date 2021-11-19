Rugby League World Cup: Yorkshire to host 32 games as full schedule is revealed

The men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will all be staged at the same time, with the action getting underway next autumn after being delayed from 2021 due to Australia and New Zealand's refusal to take part this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read More
A total of 32 World Cup games will be played in the White Rose County next year.
Leeds will host eight fixtures across two venues, including one of the men’s quarter-final fixtures at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United. The other seven will be played at Headingley.
Sheffield’s Bramall Lane will host England men’s fixture against Greece while eight wheelchair fixtures will be contested in the Steel City at the English Institute of Sport.
Hull’s MKM Stadium will host two men’s fixtures, and one women’s group stage game while York’s LNER Community Stadium will showcase eight women’s fixtures.
Huddersfield, the birthplace of rugby league, will host one of the men’s quarter finals fixtures at the John Smiths Stadium while Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium will stage three men’s fixtures.
Additionally, Leeds will be the team base for Jamaica and Ireland men's sides while the women's England, Papua New Guinea, Brazil and Canada teams will also have a base in the city.
York will host the team base for the New Zealand men and the Australia, New Zealand, France and Cook Islands women's sides.
The full fixture list for the Yorkshire is as follows:
Australia vs Fiji (men’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Saturday, October 15) -19.30pm
Jamaica vs Ireland (men’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Sunday, October 16) – 17:00pm
France vs Greece (men’s) – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (Monday, October 17) – 19:30pm
New Zealand vs Jamaica (men’s) – MKM Stadium, Hull (Saturday, October 22) – 19:30pm
Samoa vs Greece (men’s) – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (Sunday, October 23) – 17:00pm
New Zealand vs Ireland (men’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Friday, October 28) – 19:30pm
England vs Greece (men’s) – Bramall Lane, Sheffield (Saturday, October 29) – 14:30pm
Papua New Guinea vs Wales (men’s) – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (Monday, October 31) – 19:30pm
England vs Brazil (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Tuesday, November 1) – 14:30pm
Papua New Guinea (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Tuesday, November 1) – 17:00pm
New Zealand vs France (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Wednesday, November 2) – 17:00pm
Australia vs Cook Islands (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Wednesday, November 2) – 19:30pm
France vs Wales (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Friday, November 4) – 11:00am
Scotland vs USA (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Friday, November 4) – 13:30pm
Quarter-Final: Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group C (men’s) – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield (Friday, November 4) – 19:30pm
Papua New Guinea vs Brazil (women’s) – MKM Stadium, Hull (Saturday, November 5) – 17:00pm
Quarter-Final: Winner Group C vs Runner Up Group B (men’s) – MKM Stadium, Hull (Saturday, November 5) – 19:30pm
New Zealand vs Cook Islands (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Sunday, November 6) – 17:00pm
Australia vs France (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Sunday, November 6) – 19:30pm
France vs Scotland (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Monday, November 7) – 17:00pm
Wales vs USA (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Monday, November 7) – 19:30pm
Canada vs Brazil (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Wednesday, November 9) – 17:00pm
England vs Papua New Guinea (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Wednesday, November 9) – 19:30pm
France vs USA (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Thursday, November 10) – 11:00am
Wales vs Scotland (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Thursday, November 10) – 13:30pm
France vs Cook Island (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Thursday, November 10) – 17:00pm
Australia vs New Zealand (women’s) - LNER Community Stadium, York (Thursday, November 10) – 19:30pm
Semi-Final: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3 (men’s) – Elland Road, Leeds (Friday, November 11) – 19:45pm
Semi-Final: Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Sunday, November 13) – 12:00pm
Semi-Final: Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Sunday, November 13) – 14:30pm
Semi-Final: Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Monday, November 14) – 17:00pm
Semi-Final: Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Monday, November 14) – 19:30pm