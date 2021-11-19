Rugby League World Cup: Yorkshire to host 32 games as full schedule is revealed

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP: The men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures will all be held at the same time next autumn. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

The men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will all be staged at the same time, with the action getting underway next autumn after being delayed from 2021 due to Australia and New Zealand's refusal to take part this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 32 World Cup games will be played in the White Rose County next year.

Leeds will host eight fixtures across two venues, including one of the men’s quarter-final fixtures at Elland Road, the home of Leeds United. The other seven will be played at Headingley.

Sheffield’s Bramall Lane will host England men’s fixture against Greece while eight wheelchair fixtures will be contested in the Steel City at the English Institute of Sport.

Hull’s MKM Stadium will host two men’s fixtures, and one women’s group stage game while York’s LNER Community Stadium will showcase eight women’s fixtures.

Huddersfield, the birthplace of rugby league, will host one of the men’s quarter finals fixtures at the John Smiths Stadium while Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium will stage three men’s fixtures.

HOST: Seven World Cup matches will be staged at Headingley. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Additionally, Leeds will be the team base for Jamaica and Ireland men's sides while the women's England, Papua New Guinea, Brazil and Canada teams will also have a base in the city.

York will host the team base for the New Zealand men and the Australia, New Zealand, France and Cook Islands women's sides.

The full fixture list for the Yorkshire is as follows:

Australia vs Fiji (men’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Saturday, October 15) -19.30pm

Jamaica vs Ireland (men’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Sunday, October 16) – 17:00pm

France vs Greece (men’s) – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (Monday, October 17) – 19:30pm

New Zealand vs Jamaica (men’s) – MKM Stadium, Hull (Saturday, October 22) – 19:30pm

Samoa vs Greece (men’s) – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (Sunday, October 23) – 17:00pm

New Zealand vs Ireland (men’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Friday, October 28) – 19:30pm

England vs Greece (men’s) – Bramall Lane, Sheffield (Saturday, October 29) – 14:30pm

Papua New Guinea vs Wales (men’s) – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (Monday, October 31) – 19:30pm

England vs Brazil (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Tuesday, November 1) – 14:30pm

Papua New Guinea (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Tuesday, November 1) – 17:00pm

New Zealand vs France (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Wednesday, November 2) – 17:00pm

Australia vs Cook Islands (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Wednesday, November 2) – 19:30pm

France vs Wales (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Friday, November 4) – 11:00am

Scotland vs USA (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Friday, November 4) – 13:30pm

Quarter-Final: Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group C (men’s) – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield (Friday, November 4) – 19:30pm

Papua New Guinea vs Brazil (women’s) – MKM Stadium, Hull (Saturday, November 5) – 17:00pm

Quarter-Final: Winner Group C vs Runner Up Group B (men’s) – MKM Stadium, Hull (Saturday, November 5) – 19:30pm

New Zealand vs Cook Islands (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Sunday, November 6) – 17:00pm

Australia vs France (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Sunday, November 6) – 19:30pm

France vs Scotland (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Monday, November 7) – 17:00pm

Wales vs USA (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Monday, November 7) – 19:30pm

Canada vs Brazil (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Wednesday, November 9) – 17:00pm

England vs Papua New Guinea (women’s) – Headingley Stadium, Leeds (Wednesday, November 9) – 19:30pm

France vs USA (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Thursday, November 10) – 11:00am

Wales vs Scotland (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Thursday, November 10) – 13:30pm

France vs Cook Island (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Thursday, November 10) – 17:00pm

Australia vs New Zealand (women’s) - LNER Community Stadium, York (Thursday, November 10) – 19:30pm

Semi-Final: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3 (men’s) – Elland Road, Leeds (Friday, November 11) – 19:45pm

Semi-Final: Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Sunday, November 13) – 12:00pm

Semi-Final: Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B (wheelchair) – English Institute of Sport, Sheffield (Sunday, November 13) – 14:30pm

Semi-Final: Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A (women’s) – LNER Community Stadium, York (Monday, November 14) – 17:00pm