Shaun Wane explains why John Bateman had to be in England squad for Ashes

Shaun Wane has backed John Bateman to prove he can still perform at the highest level amid scrutiny over his place in the England squad to face Australia.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bradford-born forward has been a regular for his country over the past decade, earning 26 caps and featuring in two World Cups.

However, his selection for the Ashes has sparked debate, with many questioning whether his best days are behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wane, though, insisted the 32-year-old is someone he can rely on in the heat of battle.

"John is a competitor," said the England boss.

"He can suffer. In Test matches, you need players who can get in a bad place and still come up with the goods and deliver what the team needs.

"That's a different challenge. There are lots of players in Super League but a Test match is not a Grand Final – it's a few steps up from a Grand Final.

"There are not many players who can get to that level – but John can. He's done it in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bateman, right, has been backed to lead England's fight in the Ashes. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He's a fierce competitor, fit and healthy, and wants to play for England. He's got credit in the bank."

Captain George Williams has also been in the spotlight since Monday's announcement.

Williams struggled to produce his best form in an underperforming Warrington Wolves team and has not played since August due to a shoulder injury.

However, Wane stressed his place was never in doubt.

George Williams endured a difficult year with Warrington. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He knew all along that he was going to be in," added the former Wigan Warriors head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He just plays well in an England shirt. I know he's had a tough year with his club but when he's with players of the calibre of Herbie (Farnworth) and AJ (Brimson), he just goes to another level."

Williams appears to be guaranteed a place in Wane's side for the opening Test at Wembley on October 25, leaving Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith in a battle for the other half-back spot.

Wane admitted that Lewis' man-of-the-match performance in Hull KR's Grand Final win over Wigan gave him food for thought.

Shaun Wane is optimistic about England's Ashes chances. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"A little bit," said Wane. "There's no doubt about that.

"I thought he gripped it. I like a half who runs and he runs. There are lots of things in his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got two weeks now to have a look at the players and come up with a team we hope can beat Australia in the first Test."

Jez Litten also starred for the Robins in their historic treble, boosting his prospects of a starting place against Australia.

"He's close, very close," added Wane. "So is Daz (Clark).

"It's not just 13 anymore, it's 17. The people off the bench are just as important as the starting 13.

"But he's very close. He's a good player and I've got a lot of time for Jez."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR's Grand Final winners are set to link up with the rest of the 24-man squad on Wednesday as England's preparations begin in earnest.

Wane is convinced he has enough quality in his ranks to make life uncomfortable for Australia.

"I've got every respect for the NRL," he said. "It's a fantastic competition. I watch every game every week and absolutely love it.

"We've got a challenge. We have to be very, very good to win any of these Test matches – but so do the Aussies.