Shaun Wane to bring in former captains to help fire England to series win over Tonga

Shaun Wane has invited former captain Sam Burgess into the England camp for the series against Tonga as the Yorkshireman prepares for life as a head coach in Super League.

The 34-year-old, who earned 26 international caps as a player, will take the reins at Warrington Wolves at the end of the year after serving his coaching apprenticeship as an assistant in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Lee Briers has been added to Wane's coaching staff alongside fellow assistant Andy Last – and the squad will also benefit from the experience of former captains Burgess and Sam Tomkins.

"Anyone that can add value will be involved," said Wane at Tuesday's press conference in St Helens.

"He's a very proud Englishman is Sam (Burgess) and a legend of a fella so he'll come in, meet the players and join in training.

"He'll have a chat, be around the squad and watch video. He's trying to get into head coaching himself and he's open-minded. He wants to improve and he thinks he can get better coming into camp with us.

"Sam Tomkins will play some part as well. He's going to come in as much as he wants to come in. He brings a lot to the squad and the lads love him.

"I'd be a fool not to get him in. He's a man of great experience and very popular with the squad."

Shaun Wane is preparing for his first series as England head coach. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Briers joins the England set-up after helping to transform the fortunes of Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

Only Penrith Panthers have outscored Brisbane this year following the introduction of Briers as attack coach.

Wane did not have to think twice when the former Warrington half-back offered his services for the three-Test series against Tonga, which begins at St Helens on October 22.

"He's a very smart coach," said Wane, who worked with Briers at Wigan Warriors.

Sam Burgess, left, is on his way back to England. (Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images)

"He's a really good bloke and he'll bring us a lot. He's the one that pushed it. He wants to be involved and showed that desire.

"Brisbane are seeing the benefit of him, no question. You can see in the way they play the influence he's having. He'll go from strength to strength.

"I know what his attacking prowess is. He'll bring that to England and the lads will love him.

"Andy Last has been great. He's kicked on and done a really good job for me."

Lee Briers is making waves in the NRL. (Photo: Dean Williams)

Wane is set to pick his final squad from the provisional 40-man group selected in April and his NRL contingent, which includes the likes of Dom Young and Tom Burgess.

He has also had expressions of interest from other NRL players who are keen to represent their country of heritage.

"There's been a couple," said Wane. "I'll always consider it.

"I want someone who's very proud to be an Englishman and is very proud to represent our country, so I'm always open-minded. I'll pick the best 24 that I think can win us three Test matches.

"I'm not sure there'll be a bolter because I only have a few weeks until I need to finalise the squad.

"With the nature of our sport, we're going to get injuries but whatever we do, I'll have 17 very proud and very athletic Englishmen ready to win the first game against Tonga."

Rhodri Jones is excited about the international calendar. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

There will be only eight days between the Super League Grand Final and the St Helens clash with the Tongans, making it impossible for England to schedule a warm-up fixture.

With the bulk of the squad likely to go deep into the play-offs, Wane is not worried about England going into the series undercooked.

"I'm a very positive person and the chance of having the majority of the squad having a real physical game the week before the first Test – which is going to be really physical – is fantastic," he said.

"I don't want them having a long break so it definitely outweighs the risk of injury."

After a long period of uncertainty over the international calendar, England know what their future programme looks like.

Although the details have yet to be confirmed, Samoa are expected to visit these shores next year for a three-Test series.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: "We're really hopeful that we'll be able to announce some 2024 autumn international content to be played up here in the northern hemisphere.

"Shaun is very keen and the southern hemisphere nation is very keen as well. They will be involved in the southern hemisphere Tri-Nations Down Under (this year).

"We've also got 2025 to look forward to when these guys and the ladies will go down to Australia. The World Cup in 2026 will be in the southern hemisphere with more details to be announced soon.

"In 2027 and 2028 we've got New Zealand and Australia coming up here, so the players know they've got some international content for the next five years.