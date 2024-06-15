Simon Grix warns Leeds Rhinos to expect better version of Hull FC despite results

Simon Grix insists Hull FC are a better team heading into their rematch against Leeds Rhinos despite extending their losing run to 11 games.

The Black and Whites host the Rhinos today in their first home fixture since losing 18-12 to Rohan Smith's side in late April.

Hull have lost four away games in the intervening period but Grix feels they have made strides either side of a humiliating defeat at fellow strugglers London Broncos.

Asked how much of a difference being back home could make, interim boss Grix replied with a smile: "We've been booed a few times so I'm not sure.

"It'd be nice to start in good fashion and give a good performance.

"We were very close the last time we played Leeds at home. If you take out the London performance, I'd argue that we're a better team than we were then.

"We looked like a Super League team in the last game against Huddersfield. I'd like to think we've done some good work over the last couple of weeks.

"We're all absolutely desperate for a win but our goal as coaches is to perform better."

Simon Grix is buoyed by Hull's recent performances. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hull have to go back to early March for their only win of 2024, a tense home victory over London.

While Leeds have fared better in the first half of the campaign, their patchy form has piled more pressure on under-fire head coach Smith.

"There are high expectations at Leeds and they haven't been getting the results they want," added Grix.

"Hopefully their confidence is rattled a bit, as ours has been. If we can get the crowd behind us and have a good start in the game, that can do a bit of damage to you mentally at times.

Hull were edged out in the last game against Leeds. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're not concentrating too much on them because we need to make sure we get our stuff right."

Hull will pay tribute to Rhinos legend Rob Burrow in the first Super League game since his devastating passing, with the Black and Whites set to wear a special warm-up jersey in his honour.

Grix is hoping the two teams do Burrow justice once the action starts.

"I had the pleasure of playing against him on numerous occasions," said the former Warrington Wolves forward.

"I didn't know him personally away from the game but he was obviously a very brave player and a very brave man in his latter years. It's a very cruel disease and he shone a really bright light on it.