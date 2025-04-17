There are weird and wonderful records in every sport.

Everton famously went 22 years without a win at Anfield, while even Australia's all-conquering cricketers have a mental block when it comes to winning series in England.

In most cases, the bogey team enjoy home comforts – and the hoodoo could be put down to travel sickness.

But Wakefield Trinity had a different problem entirely against their fiercest rivals: they simply could not beat Castleford Tigers on home soil.

Trinity went into Thursday's clash weighed down by a nine-match losing run against their neighbours at Belle Vue that dated back to 2013, a record exacerbated by their inability to win in front of their own fans since their return to Super League.

For a long time, it appeared as if Castleford would make it a perfect 10 before Wakefield ended 12 years of hurt with a stirring fightback.

After waiting so long, Trinity will not care how the win came.

Mason Lino was Trinity's hero with the winning drop goal in the closing stages of a pulsating derby, earning Daryl Powell's side their first home win at the fifth attempt against Super League opposition.

Mason Lino knocks over the winning drop goal. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After playing better and losing on several occasions at Belle Vue, Powell will not turn his nose up at a scruffy win, one typified by Lino's winner.

Wakefield needed late tries from Harvey Smith – his first in Super League – and the influential Max Jowitt to set up the chance for Lino to break Castleford's hearts.

The struggling Tigers outfought and outenthused their rivals for long periods but were left to rue Rowan Milnes' wayward goalkicking after scoring three first-half tries, Jason Qareqare crossing for two of them on his first appearance of the year.

As Castleford walked away wondering how they let a much-needed win slip from their grasp, Wakefield could celebrate the most welcome of victories.

Jason Qareqare celebrates his first try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

To say it took Trinity a while to warm to the task would be an understatement.

The Tigers fired an early warning shot when Milnes dummied his way through a hole and offloaded to Zac Cini, only for the centre to be chased down and taken into touch by Jowitt and Tom Johnstone 10 metres from the Wakefield line.

Encouraged by the positive start, Castleford visibly grew in confidence guided by Milnes and Tex Hoy.

Milnes forced a drop-out with a well-weighted grubber kick and although Wakefield claimed the short restart, it was clear the half-back was in the mood – in general play at least.

Wakefield endured a frustrating first half. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Hoy had already threatened on one kick return when he laid on a scintillating opening try for Qareqare.

Corey Hall was guilty of a poor kick and the chasers failed to put Hoy under sufficient pressure but it was a classy piece of play by the full-back that allowed Qareqare to demonstrate his pace over 60 metres.

The first time Wakefield got a look at the Castleford line, the returning Jowitt threw a pass into touch.

Trinity's frustrations continued when Mike McMeeken was denied a try by a knock-on – and it quickly got worse for the hosts.

Hoy stole the ball from Cameron Scott in a threatening situation and at the end of the set, Sam Wood rose highest to claim Milnes' cross-field kick and touch down.

Renouf Atoni was held up over the line but that was as close as Wakefield came to issuing a response in a contender for their worst half of the season.

A packed house witnessed a Belle Vue thriller. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity hurt themselves with errors and were all at sea on their right edge in defence, something that had not gone unnoticed by their rivals.

Castleford's third try owed to a smart piece of play by Milnes, the half-back kicking early in the tackle count and eliciting the perfect bounce for Qareqare to dash over for his second.

But for Milnes' missed conversions, the Tigers would have been out of sight by half-time.

Tom Johnstone spurned a golden chance just after the interval when he ignored his support on a lung-busting run from deep and was eventually hauled down 10 metres from the Castleford line.

Wakefield continued to do most of the running but did not look like finding a way through until Smith darted over from dummy-half with 20 minutes remaining.

Jowitt added the extras from in front to reduce the deficit to six points and plant doubt in the minds of the Tigers.

Castleford were indebted to Jeremiah Simbiken for somehow denying Lino over the line but they buckled later in the set, Jowitt stretching out to score in heavy traffic.

When the full-back converted his own try from close to the sideline, Wakefield were never going to be denied a much-needed home win.

Trinity survived a scare when Milnes sliced a drop-goal attempt wide and had the lead for the first time thanks to Lino's scruffy one-pointer.

Scott recovered from a difficult first half to drag Qareqare into touch and the celebrations could begin after Daejarn Asi sent a drop-goal attempt agonisingly wide.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Scott, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Pitts, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Griffin, Cozza. Substitutes: Hamlin-Uele, Atoni, Smith, Faatili.

Tries: Smith (60), Jowitt (67)

Goals: Jowitt 2/2

Sin bin: Lino (76)

Castleford Tigers: Hoy, Simm, Cini, Wood, Qareqare, Asi, Milnes, Okoro, Horne, Lawler, Mellor, Simbiken, Mustapha. Substitutes: Westerman, Rimbu, Salabio, Dezaria.

Tries: Qareqare (9, 36), Wood (28)

Goals: Milnes 0/3