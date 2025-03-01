As St Helens saw out a comfortable win in front of a frustrated Belle Vue crowd, a sense of perspective was required.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Trinity went toe to toe with a fit and firing St Helens and came off second best, which happens at Super League level.

The key is how they respond to the first back-to-back defeats of the Daryl Powell era after having everything their own way in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Trinity have learnt anything in a challenging start to the season, it is that Super League is an unforgiving competition.

Far from their best a week on from pushing Hull KR all the way, Wakefield were punished by a high-quality side.

It was a particularly tough afternoon for Trinity's back three of Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt and Lachlan Walmsley but the handling across the team left a lot to be desired in an error-strewn performance.

The positive for Wakefield is that it will get easier after facing Leeds Rhinos, Rovers, Saints and Warrington Wolves in the opening month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a win at Headingley already in the bag and injured players to come back, there is enough to encourage Powell at the start of a long season.

St Helens celebrate Kyle Feldt's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity produced a spirited effort against St Helens but were well beaten by the end, even accounting for some contentious decisions.

On a weekend when Super League breaks new ground in America, Jon Bennison got away with a forward pass for Jack Welsby's opening try that would not have looked out of place in the NFL.

Saints put enough daylight between the sides to ensure that was not the game's biggest talking point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Belle Vue was viewed as St Helens' first true test after they racked up 128 points in comprehensive wins against Salford Red Devils reserves and Castleford Tigers.

Jon Bennison's forward pass was a major talking point. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Paul Wellens' side gave Trinity a nod of respect in the early stages when they opted to go for goal from a penalty.

Jowitt left his side under pressure after dropping a steepling kick from Welsby and a ball steal on Alex Walmsley allowed Mark Percival to break the deadlock from the tee.

St Helens continued to do all the running and appeared set to extend their lead when Jake Wingfield stormed through from Tristan Sailor's inside ball, only for the forward to be denied by scrambling defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one time Trinity ventured into Saints territory in the opening quarter, they turned down the offer of two points from a penalty and dropped the ball early in the tackle count.

Wakefield celebrate Isaiah Vagana's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wakefield were losing the arm wrestle but it took a huge slice of misfortune to swing the match in St Helens' favour.

Bennison's forward pass was somehow missed by the officials and calls for a knock-on by Curtis Sironen were also ignored before Welsby's try was signed off.

As the home fans continued to express their frustration, Wakefield composed themselves and issued a swift response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After knocking the ball from the grasp of Harry Robertson with a firm challenge, Isaiah Vagana swatted aside the Saints centre in the next set to get Trinity on the board.

But in a flash the hosts handed the initiative back to their visitors.

Johnstone, who made three errors in a difficult first half, dropped Jowitt's looping pass and Robertson was on hand to atone for his mistake with a 60-metre breakaway try.

Mark Percival fights off the tackles of Oliver Pratt and Lachlan Walmsley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Percival hit the post from the touchline but Saints cranked up the pressure before half-time and extended their lead on the hooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officials spotted a block on James Bell from Jonny Lomax's grubber kick and Percival made no mistake from in front.

The locals were unimpressed by another decision that went against their side but St Helens were good value for their 14-6 half-time advantage.

In an increasingly scrappy game, Wakefield could not find the fluidity to challenge Saints' lead after the interval.

Daryl Clark put the result beyond doubt when he took Sailor's inside ball and raced clear before Kyle Feldt produced a textbook finish in a tight space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In between tries, Johnstone spurned Trinity's best chance when he failed to take in Jowitt's pass with open field in front of him.

Walmsley could not hold on in a similar position on the opposite flank to cap a frustrating afternoon for Wakefield.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, Walmsley, Pratt, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Vagana, Storton, Pitts. Substitutes: Russell, Doyle, Atoni, Croft.

Tries: Vagana (26)

Goals: Jowitt 1/1

St Helens: Welsby, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Wingfield. Substitutes: Bell, Whitley, Paasi, Delaney.

Tries: Welsby (20), Robertson (30), Clark (57), Feldt (67)

Goals: Percival 5/6