Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth delivers verdict on Kevin Proctor and Samisoni Langi debuts

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth believes his pack is in good hands after encouraging displays from Kevin Proctor and Renouf Atoni in Sunday's 28-16 win over Halifax Panthers.

Proctor enjoyed his first outing in Wakefield colours in Reece Lyne's testimonial game, while Atoni backed up a strong performance against Leeds Rhinos with another solid hit-out.

Applegarth was delighted with Proctor's contribution on and off the field on his return from an eight-month absence.

"It was exactly what we were hoping we'd get when we signed him," said Applegarth.

"He was great before the game in the dressing room as part of that senior group and I think everybody saw what he's going to be about on the field.

"He's a big aggressive thing who likes mixing it. His talk and leadership is outstanding.

"I'm glad we've got some minutes into him. I tried dragging him off after 20-25 minutes and got met with some nice colourful language about how he wanted to stay on the field.

"He's a competitor and that's exactly what we need."

Mark Applegarth has won his first two games as Wakefield Trinity boss. (Photo: Steve Riding)

Former Gold Coast Titans captain Proctor made his name as an edge back-rower but started at loose forward against Halifax.

Proctor is likely to stay in the middle when the Super League campaign begins, although there is a chance Applegarth will utilise his versatility.

"I see him doing a bit of both," he added.

"When I first spoke to him about coming over, I told him we needed a middle and he said, 'I'll play anywhere you want, put me on the wing if you like'. He's that sort of player who will give it his best wherever you play him.

"I'll be honest, it surprised me just how good his hands are when he first came to training. Linking into Renouf too who has got a lovely set of hands on him as well.

"I'm really happy with how those two went in the middle. Renouf is a big aggressive thing as well which is what I felt we needed to bolster that pack up a bit."

Samisoni Langi also made his non-competitive debut at Belle Vue, playing 40 minutes before being withdrawn at half-time.

Applegarth expects the former Catalans Dragons centre to go from strength to strength.

"It was good to get Soni his first run-out as well," said Applegarth after pairing Langi with Jorge Taufua on the left edge.

"I thought they were both solid. Soni has trained the house down since he came in. He's an ultimate professional and a real pro.

"You know what you're getting with him. He's a good solid signing who will give you eight or nine out of 10 every week."

Lyne, who joined Wakefield from Hull FC in 2013, marked his big day with a try thanks to a selfless act from Tom Lineham.

Applegarth felt it was important to do the Trinity stalwart justice.

"We talked about that during the week and before the game," he said.

"We wanted to put in a performance that did Reece and his service to this club proud.

