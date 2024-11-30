Wakefield Trinity building from bottom up with academy focus as new Super League era begins

In the 13 months since Matt Ellis completed his takeover of Wakefield Trinity, the focus has understandably been on the turnaround at first-team level.

Ellis inherited a club on their knees following relegation to the Championship but immediately brought the feel-good factor back to Belle Vue, helped by a sizeable budget and the appointment of experienced head coach Daryl Powell.

Powell duly took care of business by leading Wakefield to a second-tier treble while Ellis ticked the necessary IMG boxes to put the club in a strong position off the field.

From the transformation of the first team to the ongoing stadium improvements, there is a different feel around Trinity on their return to Super League.

That extends far beyond what can be seen above the surface with Ellis leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of excellence at all levels.

After all, history says that Super League success cannot be achieved without a thriving academy.

Wakefield have punched above their weight at youth level but now have the resources to create an elite environment.

Luke Gale was installed as the head coach of the academy after calling time on his playing career, while fellow Super League veteran Danny Kirmond has a foot in both camps in his role leading the reserves.

The vastly experienced Ben Lazenby, who oversees the operation as head of youth, has been encouraged by the club's commitment to producing their own talent.

"We're really lucky we've had the investment from Matt and his family within the whole club," said Lazenby, whose previous clubs include Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.

"It's not just the first team and the new stand – the things everyone can see – they've invested in every part of the club, including the academy.

"They recognise that Wigan win a Grand Final and 11 out of the 17 are homegrown players. If you look at the history of teams that have won the Grand Final in the past 14 years, the lowest number of homegrown players is eight – which is still over half the playing squad – and the highest is 13.

"You also get a huge cultural benefit from it because they're invested in it and so are their families. You've then got a community around your team which is massive.

"It'll take time and Matt and his family recognise that. If they have the potential to get there, let's give them the time to get there.

"It's an exciting club to be at. The clubs that do it really well don't only have homegrown players in there but they have staff that are fully invested in the culture."

Lazenby has faced logistical challenges since his arrival last December as the club's search for a new training base continues.

Field sessions at all levels continue to be held down the road at Hemsworth Miners, where Gale could be heard barking orders on Thursday evening as if he were still leading a team around the park.

The talent Gale is working with ranges from players who were picked up early to those that had to bide their time for an academy deal.

Whereas other clubs prioritise identifying young players at the earliest opportunity, the door is always open at Belle Vue for late bloomers.

"The philosophy I've brought to it is more development opportunities for players for longer," said Lazenby.

"We're not targeting the gun player at 12/13; we want the pathway to allow players to come through at the right time and support them at the right time. Some clubs do a bit of it but we're making that our big focus.

"It's not a race to the bottom age groups because players come through at different times and different levels. The message is to keep playing the game and don't feel you've missed your opportunity.

"We have a massive drop-off at under-14s when kids don't get a scholarship, another massive drop-off at 16s when kids expect to have signed an academy contract and then at 18s when they don't go into full-time Super League.

"We're saying none of those ages are cut-off dates. We look for the later developers and even players from other sports who come to the game late. If they have potential, they have a pathway."

Despite their struggles at first-team level in the recent past, Wakefield have produced players who have become stars of Super League, perhaps most notably Tom Johnstone and James Batchelor.

There is a clear pathway to the first team under Daryl Powell, as evidenced by the emergence of Oliver Pratt and the opportunities handed to other academy products during 2024.

The season in the Championship was a blessing in disguise at all levels of the club.

"Daryl has been really good," said Lazenby.

"Last season he gave debuts to Harvey Smith, Ellis Lingard and Rowan Stephenson – three top-quality young players.

"The age they're at and where they're at, they probably wouldn't have gone into a Super League side but the opportunity we had by being in the Championship has given them a chance.

"It helped the club reset and rebuild in a lot of areas. There are a lot of new people at the club who aren't clouded by what's happened in the past. That's given us the footing to rebuild from the bottom up."

Smith is full-time with the first team, while Lingard and Stephenson will continue to hone their crafts at academy level.

The challenge for the new and improved Wakefield is to ward off the vultures once they do produce a player who is Super League ready.

"That's where the club has been at," said Lazenby, referring to losing the likes of Johnstone and Batchelor in the past.

"There have been some really good people in my role prior to me who had their hands tied in one way or another. Then when they did bring players through, the club weren't able to retain them.

"It's a rich area for rugby league. There are lads playing at other clubs and in Australia as well.

"The players are there but the club needed to put the right structure and staff in place in order to develop the players and retain them as well.