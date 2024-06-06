Wakefield Trinity veteran Jermaine McGillvary shares fans' excitement ahead of first Wembley experience

In the final year of a career that has spanned 17 seasons, Jermaine McGillvary will finally get the chance to fulfil his Wembley dream this weekend.

The 36-year-old has played almost 400 games and represented his country on 21 occasions, yet has remarkably never walked out at the national stadium.

Indeed, the 1895 Cup final will be McGillvary's first experience of Wembley in any capacity.

It may not be the Challenge Cup but McGillvary has been left in no doubt about the importance of Saturday's game against Sheffield Eagles to Wakefield Trinity, whose last visit to Wembley was in 1979.

"I played at the Olympic Stadium for England and at Tottenham for the Giants in the Challenge Cup final but I've never actually been to Wembley, even to watch football, so just being there will be an experience," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"In my last year, to bow out with a final at Wembley is great. Hopefully we'll win it too.

"I didn't play last week so we went around the boxes to see the sponsors and the fans – and it's a big deal. Some of the fans were saying that the last time the club were at Wembley, they were there. That was about 10 years before I was born.

"People are excited for this. The town has got a real buzz about it. It's given me a lift personally because I didn't know how it was perceived compared to the Challenge Cup final – but they're behind it and up for it."

Jermaine McGillvary will finally get the chance to play at Wembley this weekend. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

McGillvary was rested for last week's game against Dewsbury Rams in a nod to the physicality of the Championship.

Trinity extended their winning start to 10 games in McGillvary's absence but there is no hint of complacency in Daryl Powell's squad ahead of a Wembley date with the third-placed Eagles.

"I'm no stranger to the Championship," said McGillvary, who cut his teeth at Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders before breaking through in Super League with Huddersfield Giants.

"It's a tough league and physical as hell. Just going to Whitehaven again was crazy with the crowds on top of you telling you how sh*t you are!

Jermaine McGillvary was an England regular but never got the chance to play at Wembley. (Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com)

"For a lot of the players, it's a cup final for them. Some have never played against players who have been at the level of a lot of the Wakey lads.

"Some of the scorelines have looked massive but the intensity and the physicality has been really tough.

"It's proper rugby league. A lot of these semi-pro teams work hard throughout the week and come and put in real graft on a weekend. Credit to them and respect to them."

Wakefield are a club transformed under the leadership of owner Matt Ellis, who has matched Trinity's on-field progress with improvements to the facilities at Belle Vue.

Jermaine McGillvary catches the ball during the 2022 Challenge Cup final at Tottenham. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Once he calls time on his career later this year, McGillvary will settle in alongside the supporters to enjoy the ride.

"This is a new Wakey," he said.

"I'm really proud to be here at the start of it and am excited to watch them progress and see where they are in five years' time because there's no limit. To see what Matt has done in a short space of time, it's a real professional feel.

"I was coming into the unknown when I left Huddersfield for the first time. It was a daunting prospect coming here but I'm honestly so happy that I came here to do this in my last year.

"When I'm sat in the crowd and they're challenging for play-offs and Challenge Cups, I'll know I was here when it first started."

Success in the 1895 Cup would be an early statement at the start of an exciting new era at Belle Vue.

Wakefield and Sheffield are vying for the 1895 Cup final. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The final will bring the curtain down on a day that will celebrate the remarkable life of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow who died last weekend at the age of 41.

His legacy will be the focal point of the triple-header with a series of tributes planned in his honour, including changing the kick-off time of the men's Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to 3.07pm in recognition of the number seven shirt he wore with distinction.

McGillvary did not play alongside Burrow at international level but got to know the iconic half-back on and off the field.

"I remember one time when Leeds were about to play in a Grand Final and I tweeted that I was looking forward to it and he inboxed me saying that I best be supporting the Yorkshire team," said McGillvary with a smile.

"I was young at the time and in awe of those players like Rob Burrow and Jamie Peacock so that was a nice touch.

"He was a tough competitor, a tough man. We'd target him but he'd get under you and dump you.

"He's a legend of our game and will be sorely missed. He's left his mark on the world, never mind the game.