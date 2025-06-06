Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess confirms major selection calls ahead of Challenge Cup final against Hull KR
King helped Warrington reach Wembley with a try in the semi-final win over Leigh Leopards but has not featured since due to a troublesome groin injury.
After being given every chance to prove his fitness for the showpiece event, King has convinced Burgess he is ready to face the Robins.
George Williams, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Jordy Crowther have also won their fitness races, while experienced utility back Ratchford has done enough to claim one of the bench places.
"It's pretty clear who's going to play," said Burgess at the captain's run on Friday. "Everyone has pulled through quite well so we'll be as everyone expects.
"Stef plays tomorrow – he'll be on the bench. He's been fantastic for us. He missed out last year and has done a great job while George has been out. He deserves the opportunity to win.
"Jordy comes in. He's been so pivotal for us and has done a great job covering that nine spot."
Warrington head into the final as underdogs against a team 12 points better off in the Super League table.
Burgess is under no illusions about the size of the task facing the Wolves, warning that they cannot expect any favours from Rovers.
"They really don't beat themselves," he said.
"They're very consistent and you have to be good and on your game. The players have to be eight or nines out of 10 across the board and you have to take some chances. When your opportunities come, you have to be ready to take them."
