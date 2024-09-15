Mark Applegarth brushed off the attention on his return to Wakefield Trinity to declare that York Knights are not satisfied with a competitive showing against the Championship leaders.

Applegarth was back at Belle Vue for the first time since his sacking on Sunday and saw his new club give Trinity their toughest test since their only defeat of the league campaign in July.

York ultimately came up short but their play-off fate remains in their own hands ahead of crucial fixtures against top-six rivals Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers.

"It's not about me," said Applegarth. "I still live two minutes down the road and see a lot of the Wakefield fans day to day.

"It was never about me and I would have been embarrassed if it was. It was about the lads that took to the field and the 17 that went out there could be proud of their efforts - but we don't want to be happy losers.

"We want to put those sorts of efforts in and come out the other side. We've got a big lesson to learn and ultimately we've got two weeks to get into the play-offs. When you are in the play-offs, anything can happen."

Daryl Powell, the man who replaced Applegarth in the Belle Vue hot seat, felt that it was a timely test for Wakefield after a series of comfortable wins.

The League Leaders’ Shield winners remain unbeaten at home as next month’s play-offs come into view.

Mark Applegarth got a positive performance from his side on his return to Wakefield. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"It probably was a game we needed," said Powell. "It ended up being a real tough battle.

"I don't think we were that great. There are some key lessons for us.