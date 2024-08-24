Simon Grix is hoping Hull FC's reaction to last week's loss to London Broncos turns out to be a breakthrough moment for the Super League strugglers.

The Black and Whites are in danger of finishing bottom of the top tier for the first time in 60 years after suffering a second defeat of the year to lowly London.

That has sparked a change to the dynamics at Hull, much to Grix's delight.

"This week has been pretty good," said the interim boss ahead of Sunday's trip to Wigan Warriors.

"We've been crying out for the lads to take ownership for a while and to get more verbal leaders who are willing to really contribute to what we're doing, as opposed to us just leading them. We're more powerful when they get hold of it.

"There were some honest conversations early in the week. We watched a bit of the game and I asked them to be honest, accountable and hold each other to account.

"It's been good to see that this week. We've got five weeks left and have set some goals and behaviours that they want to adhere to.

"For the group, it's as positive a week as we've had in that regard. The benefits of that will be longer-lasting."

Simon Grix will be keeping a close eye on his players this weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull are not in relegation danger following the switch to a grading system but Grix will be keeping a close eye on how his side react to adversity against a team smarting from a shock defeat at the MKM Stadium last month.

"It's really important for them because they've spoken about what they want to do and what they need to do," he added. "Words don't mean too much if the actions don't follow.

"We all want to come away proud of what we've put out. The win would be ideal but based on where we are, I'd love us to go and do what we've said we're going to do.