Willie Poching wants Wakefield Trinity job full-time after a strong audition

Wakefield Trinity head coach Willie Poching won five of seven matches in temporary charge (Picture: SWPix.com)

Poching was in charge for Trinity’s last seven games of the season, following Chris Chester’s sacking and guided them to five wins, including a 44-12 hammering of Hull in their final fixture.

Trinity’s board are also considering external applications and Poching has yet to be given any indication if he will be their long-term choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am hoping there will be something soon,” said Poching.

Wakefield Trinity interim head coach Willie Poching. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“I hope they are not too far away and we can start cracking on, whichever way the club goes.”

Poching rejoined Trinity, the club where he began his Super League career as a player, as Chester’s assistant at the end of 2020.

He is still under contract in that role and stressed he remains committed to Wakefield, even if someone else is chosen as the new team boss.

“My role won’t change,” he stated.

“I will try and be the best assistant I can be, for whoever that is.

“It is still a job for the club.”

Even so, Poching has made no secret of his desire to be a head-coach.

“I have waited a long time to get a chance, to have a taste of it,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed it immensely, I have learned it is something I do want to do.”

Whoever is at the helm, Poching believes Wakefield’s “positive” end to the year has laid the foundation for a successful pre-season. “There was a stage when we were in that battle at the wrong end of the table,” he pointed out.

“We finished the season on a really positive note and pushed ourselves clearly away from that part of the competition.

“Now, we look back with positivity and feeling like we did a good job at the back end of this current season, but also with a feeling of what might have been, because we weren’t too far off the play-off spots.”

Trinity beat play-off sides Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers and his former club Leeds Rhinos during Poching’s spell in the hot seat.

He reflected: “We can match it, it is just about us being consistent.

“That will be a big part of pre-season.”