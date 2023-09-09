Rohan Smith urged his Leeds Rhinos players to heed the tough lessons from their biggest home loss in Betfred Super League history after their play-off hopes were all-but ended in a 50-0 thrashing by Wigan Warriors.

The visitors ran in nine tries, including a hat-trick from Jake Wardle, to soar back to the top of the table and leave the Rhinos requiring a series of improbable scenarios to go their way in order to muscle in on the top six.

The Rhinos left the field to a chorus of boos and chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”, but Smith said while he understood the fans’ frustrations he would not be deflected from his long-term project.

“You never forget these types of days,” admitted Smith. “They stay with you and you just learn to deal with it better and to take something out of it.

“The crowd are entitled to be disappointed and upset today that we didn’t make it more of a contest on the scoreboard but you look at that full-strength Wigan team and how they’ve been playing, and all the obstacles we’ve had with our young team today.

“You’re going to have some rough days with these young players but it’s the only way to learn and to build a team.”

The Rhinos’ season has been hit by high-profile absences including the untimely departure of Blake Austin and season-ending injuries to Aidan Sezer and Richie Myler, which saw Smith starting with teenage duo Morgan Gannon and Jack Sinfield in the halves.

Smith added: “People don’t want to hear about rebuilding and transitions around this club but that is the reality.

Leeds's coach Rohan Smith is interviewed after his side's 50-0 loss to Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We have had lots of players off contract in the last few years, players who are coming and going, and cohesion and building takes time.