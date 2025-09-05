Stefy Bull: Doncaster world champion boxing trainer jailed for 10 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine
The 48-year-old is a well-known figure in Yorkshire boxing circles, having trained the likes of Terri Harper, Jamie McDonnell and Jason Cunningham.
He took up coaching after a lengthy career in the ring of his own, during which he was beaten by British icon Amir Khan.
Bull, whose real name is Andrew Bulcroft, was convicted by a Sheffield Crown Court jury in February.
Sentencing
As reported by the BBC, Bull has now been sentenced to 10 years in jail.
During Bull’s trial, it was heard that he used an encrypted phone network to buy “significant amounts” of cocaine under the pseudonym “Yummycub”.
He denied the charge against him, but a jury delivered a unanimously guilty verdict after a four-day trial.
His co-defendant, Benjamin Williams, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to supply cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.
Williams has been given a sentence of eight and a half years.
The court heard how the pair had been good friends for years and had agreed "to get involved together in the sale of cocaine".
A spokesperson for the British Boxing Board of Control Central Area Council said Bull's licences as a trainer, manager and promoter would be reviewed following his sentencing.