Stefy Bull, a world champion boxing trainer from Doncaster, has been jailed for 10 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The 48-year-old is a well-known figure in Yorkshire boxing circles, having trained the likes of Terri Harper, Jamie McDonnell and Jason Cunningham.

He took up coaching after a lengthy career in the ring of his own, during which he was beaten by British icon Amir Khan.

Bull, whose real name is Andrew Bulcroft, was convicted by a Sheffield Crown Court jury in February.

Stefy Bull faced Amir Khan in April 2007. | John Gichigi/Getty Images

Sentencing

As reported by the BBC, Bull has now been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

During Bull’s trial, it was heard that he used an encrypted phone network to buy “significant amounts” of cocaine under the pseudonym “Yummycub”.

He denied the charge against him, but a jury delivered a unanimously guilty verdict after a four-day trial.

Terri Harper is among the boxers to have been trained by Stefy Bull. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

His co-defendant, Benjamin Williams, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to supply cocaine, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Williams has been given a sentence of eight and a half years.

The court heard how the pair had been good friends for years and had agreed "to get involved together in the sale of cocaine".