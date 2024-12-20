Ishmael Davis will be flying the flag for Leeds in the build-up to Tyson Fury’s battle with Oleksandr Usyk.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary heavyweights are set to renew their rivalry in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and a place becoming increasingly associated with high-profile boxing.

Among the boxers fighting on the undercard are some of England’s most exciting products, with super-weltwerweight Davis one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a hectic calendar year for the 29-year-old, who has come a long way from his early fights in the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road.

Leeds boxer Ishmael Davis is preparing to battle Serhii Bohachuk in Saudi Arabia. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Get to know Davis ahead of his battle with Serhii Bohachuk in Riyadh tonight (Saturday, December 21).

Early days

Davis has spoken candidly about the difficult nature of his youth. He started boxing at the age of 11, but saw his focus diverted from the sport when he had twins at the age of 14.

After getting involved in crime, Davis went to prison twice but vowed to turn over a new leaf after being released from his second sentence.

Professional career

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his first professional debut in September 2018, defeating Patryk Buczek in his hometown of Leeds. In fact, his first nine fights all took place at the Centenary Pavilion, in the shadow of Elland Road.

A victory over Dustin Ammann in Sheffield enhanced his reputation further, as did a win over Lesther Espino back in Leeds.

However, it was his displays on Matchroom cards against Ewan Mackenzie and Troy Williamson that sent his stock soaring.

After seeing a fight with Uisma Lima cancelled, Davis accepted a fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s bout against Daniel Dubois on just six days’ notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered a career-first defeat to Josh Kelly, but won plaudits for his heart and willingness to take on the challenge at such short notice.

Ambitions

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post earlier this year, Davis signalled his intent to represent Leeds as a world champion.

“Just like Josh Warrington,” he said. “He's a pal of mine, he's a good guy, he's doing a lot for the city. As you know, there's always got to be a new, younger up-and-comer. I'm going to be the next big thing.

“World champion. That's every boxer's dream but it takes a lot to get there. Some people get fringe world levels, some people get to British, or some people get to English and can't get up there. I believe I can go all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ishmael Davis has suffered just one defeat in his professional career. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

“I’ve been around other world champions, guys like Liam Smith, Conor Benn. Everyone I hit speaks highly of me and tells me I’m going to go far. I believe it myself, first and foremost. I’m ready to put the work in and prove it.”

When will he be fighting?

According to the DAZN website, the estimated fight time for the battle between Davis and Bohachuk is 9pm.