Who is Ishmael Davis? Get to know the Leeds boxer fighting on Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury card in Riyadh
The legendary heavyweights are set to renew their rivalry in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and a place becoming increasingly associated with high-profile boxing.
Among the boxers fighting on the undercard are some of England’s most exciting products, with super-weltwerweight Davis one of them.
It has been a hectic calendar year for the 29-year-old, who has come a long way from his early fights in the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road.
Get to know Davis ahead of his battle with Serhii Bohachuk in Riyadh tonight (Saturday, December 21).
Early days
Davis has spoken candidly about the difficult nature of his youth. He started boxing at the age of 11, but saw his focus diverted from the sport when he had twins at the age of 14.
After getting involved in crime, Davis went to prison twice but vowed to turn over a new leaf after being released from his second sentence.
Professional career
He made his first professional debut in September 2018, defeating Patryk Buczek in his hometown of Leeds. In fact, his first nine fights all took place at the Centenary Pavilion, in the shadow of Elland Road.
A victory over Dustin Ammann in Sheffield enhanced his reputation further, as did a win over Lesther Espino back in Leeds.
However, it was his displays on Matchroom cards against Ewan Mackenzie and Troy Williamson that sent his stock soaring.
After seeing a fight with Uisma Lima cancelled, Davis accepted a fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s bout against Daniel Dubois on just six days’ notice.
He suffered a career-first defeat to Josh Kelly, but won plaudits for his heart and willingness to take on the challenge at such short notice.
Ambitions
Speaking to The Yorkshire Post earlier this year, Davis signalled his intent to represent Leeds as a world champion.
“Just like Josh Warrington,” he said. “He's a pal of mine, he's a good guy, he's doing a lot for the city. As you know, there's always got to be a new, younger up-and-comer. I'm going to be the next big thing.
“World champion. That's every boxer's dream but it takes a lot to get there. Some people get fringe world levels, some people get to British, or some people get to English and can't get up there. I believe I can go all the way.
“I’ve been around other world champions, guys like Liam Smith, Conor Benn. Everyone I hit speaks highly of me and tells me I’m going to go far. I believe it myself, first and foremost. I’m ready to put the work in and prove it.”
When will he be fighting?
According to the DAZN website, the estimated fight time for the battle between Davis and Bohachuk is 9pm.
The site states it will be followed by Moses Itauma’s bout against Demsey McKean, with Usyk v Fury to follow at approximately 11pm.
