Mathieu Germain is hoping to score an upset win against Dalton Smith in his opponent’s own backyard.

Sheffield is a city with a proud boxing history and Smith is hoping to be the latest world champion from its production line.

He is the mandatory challenger for Alberto Puello’s WBC super-lightweight title but must first dispatch of Germain at the Canon Medical Arena tomorrow (April 19).

‘Thunder’ has emphasised the importance of avoiding complacency against Germain, although it is a bout he is widely expected to win with relative comfort.

Dalton Smith is set to lock horns with Mathieu Germain. | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

However, boxing often produces surprises and Smith will be wary of this when he returns to action in his hometown.

Here is everything you need to know about his opponent ahead of a big night of boxing action.

Who is Mathieu Germain?

A seasoned 35-year-old from Canada, Germain fights with an orthodox stance and made his professional debut in April 2015.

Career so far

He has had a total of 28 professional bouts, winning 26 of them. 11 of those victories have been secured via knockout and both of his defeats were inflicted the same way.

All of his fights have taken place in his native Canada, meaning his meeting with Smith will be his first overseas battle.

Germain’s defeats came in September 2019 and November 2020, against Jose Lopez and Yves Ulysse Jr respectively.

Mathieu Germain is fighting outside Canada for the first time in his career. | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

What has he said?

At the final pre-fight press conference, Germain said: “Everyone in this room speaks about the next fight. I'm here. I'm here to fight. I'm here for the W.

"I think Dalton is a true professional and he's going to remain focused on me, but it'll be in his head. Dalton is a good fighter and he does everything well. I think I have something to beat him because I'm a smart fighter. He is a true champion and very professional.

"That's why I'm in boxing - to fight against good fighters. I truly think we have something and that we are going to do it. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I could win."

How can I watch Dalton Smith v Mathieu Germain?